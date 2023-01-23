A man collecting spent bullet shell casings Monday afternoon near the Camel Tracks shooting range southwest of Santa Fe discovered a body in a parked vehicle on the side of County Road 56, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Agency spokesman Juan Ríos said deputies were dispatched to the scene in the Caja del Rio around 4 p.m. and found a deceased man who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man had not yet been identified Monday evening, Ríos said. He provided few details of the incident.

Popular in the Community