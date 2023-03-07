breaking Sheriff's office investigates fatal shooting in Stanley By Scott Wyland swyland@sfnewmexican.com Scott Wyland Reporter Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of shooting that killed a 79-year-old man in a recreational vehicle park in Stanley. Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the man's 85-year-old wife is suspected of pulling the trigger.No arrests have been made in the man's death, and no names have been released while detectives investigate the scene and interview potential witnesses at the RV park on Ella Dora Road, he said.The suspect called her daughter, who lives or works in Los Alamos, to tell her about the shooting, and the daughter then called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report the incident, Ríos said. An employee in the Cuervo Mountain RV Park's rental office said the couple were there on an extended stay, and wouldn't provide any more details. This is a developing story. Check back for details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Wyland Reporter Author email Follow Scott Wyland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBodybuilder, SFPD bicycle officer often patrolled the PlazaBipartisan criticism after Lujan Grisham intervenes in Medicaid procurement processChanges may be afoot for Traditional Spanish MarketLa Tierra Montessori facing shutdown threat as parents protest school's responseConfirmations of Cabinet secretaries abruptly put on holdSpurred by trash piles, woman on mission to clean stretch of Santa Fe River'This is a problem in New Mexico,' expert says about bill to ban bestialityPredictions: Horsemen go all the way; Demons upset everyoneSanta Fe holds its annual DWI checkpoint to honor familyIAIA named third-best art museum in national ranking Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Holy Trinity of Finance Pay attention to taxes Ringside seat Controversial Cabinet nominee deserves speedy hearing Building Santa Fe Single-family, built-to-rent is coming, sooner than you think Phill Casaus The thin blue line deals in a shade of gray