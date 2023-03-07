Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of shooting that killed a 79-year-old man in a recreational vehicle park in Stanley. 

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the man's 85-year-old wife is suspected of pulling the trigger.

No arrests have been made in the man's death, and no names have been released while detectives investigate the scene and interview potential witnesses at the RV park on Ella Dora Road, he said.