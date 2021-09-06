A crash at the intersection of N.M. 599 and Interstate 25 Sunday has claimed the lives of two people from Santa Fe, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies.
The victims, a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were driving a 2020 Hyundai at approximately 5 p.m. when they were struck by a 2011 Chevrolet truck, the Sheriff's Office said. Neither victim has been publicly identified.
Andres Lira-Hernandez, 52, of Albuquerque, failed to stop his truck and collided with the Hyundai on the driver's side.
Lira-Hernandez was not injured, but had there active warrants for his arrest and he was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
Other charges are pending at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"Lira-Hernandez was not injured, but had 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 active warrants for his arrest".
Well it passes a spell checker, but a proof reader would have noticed the error.
Did not stop? I assume that means the deceased had the right of way?
What active warrants were out? I can't wait to hear what this latest guy's history is now that he appears to have killed two people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.