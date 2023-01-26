The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man late Wednesday in the death of 17-year-old Eduardo Preciado Luevano, whose body was found riddled with bullets Monday in a car parked along County Road 56 in the Caja del Rio. 

Giovanny Nicolas-Saldivar, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, online court records show. He was booked in the Santa Fe County jail around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the facility's inmate log. 

A statement of probable cause filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Nicolas-Saldivar told detectives he and another man had lured Luevano on Monday afternoon to the Camel Tracks shooting range in the Caja del Rio, where, he alleged, the accomplice unloaded a full clip of AK-47 ammunition into Luevano's vehicle.

