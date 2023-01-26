The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man late Wednesday in the death of 17-year-old Eduardo Preciado Luevano, whose body was found riddled with bullets Monday in a car parked along County Road 56 in the Caja del Rio.
Giovanny Nicolas-Saldivar, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, online court records show. He was booked in the Santa Fe County jail around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the facility's inmate log.
A statement of probable cause filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Nicolas-Saldivar told detectives he and another man had lured Luevano on Monday afternoon to the Camel Tracks shooting range in the Caja del Rio, where, he alleged, the accomplice unloaded a full clip of AK-47 ammunition into Luevano's vehicle.
An autopsy conducted Wednesday found about 20 bullet fragments in Luevano's body and extensive organ damage, the document says.
It does not mention possible motives for the killing.
Deputies discovered Luevano's body in the driver's seat of a Hyundai sedan, which was still running, after receiving a call Monday from the relative of another man who had heard gunshots near the shooting range and saw the victim in the car, the statement says.
Sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos did not immediately confirm whether his office has any leads on the whereabouts of the possible accomplice or if investigators have determined any potential motives for Luevano's death. Court records do not indicate the second man identified by Nicolas-Saldivar has been charged.
"Investigators were out overnight and early this morning addressing matters related to the homicide investigation," Ríos wrote in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.