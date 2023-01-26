The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men accused of killing 17-year-old Eduardo Preciado Luevano, whose body was found riddled with bullets Monday in a car parked along County Road 56 in the Caja del Rio.

Giovanny Nicolas-Saldivar, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, online court records show. He was booked in the Santa Fe County jail around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the facility's inmate log.

Edgar Robles Escudero, 23, was arrested around 12:15 p.m. Thursday on Airport Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. 

Popular in the Community