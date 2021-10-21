Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a “prop firearm” Thursday on a movie set south of Santa Fe, killing the director of photography for the film he was working on and wounding its director, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Baldwin, 63, could be seen outside the the sheriff’s office headquarters distraught and in tears while on the phone. No charges have been filed, according to a news release sent by the sheriff’s office late Thursday evening.
The director of photography for the feature film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, and director Joel Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was receiving emergency care, the sheriff’s office said.
Baldwin is one of the film’s stars as well as a producer. He went to the sheriff’s office willingly and provided a statement to investigators, sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said.
“We’re treating this as we would any other investigation,” Ríos said, adding deputies were still trying to determine whether what happened was an accident.
The prop was fired at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where filming was underway, the sheriff’s office said in an early evening news release. The set was locked down while deputies began their investigation.
Attempts to get comment from Baldwin outside the sheriff’s office were unsuccessful. The state film office and the Santa Fe Film Office declined to comment.
Deputies were investigating how the incident occurred and “what type of projectile was discharged,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
In a statement, Rust Movie Productions said, “Production has been halted for the time being” on Rust and that “the safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” according to Deadline.
Reaction to the incident came in a flurry late Thursday.
Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and the union’s National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland issued a statement: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins who has passed away and to Director Joel Souza who is injured and hospitalized. This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions, and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.”
Hutchins was a Los Angeles-based cinematographer from Ukraine who grew up on a Soviet military base within the Arctic Circle, according to her website.
She earned a degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine and had worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe.
She graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015 and would go on to earn a spot as one of American Cinematographer‘s Rising Stars of 2019 and cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018, her website said.
Most recently, Hutchins served as director of photography for feature film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello, Blindfire, a racially charged cop drama starring Brian Geraghty, and Darlin’, a horror feature.
Hutchins was also a member of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
In a Tuesday post on Facebook, Hutchins’ page featured a photo that showed the cast, including Baldwin, on the set. It said, “Our IATSE solidarity stand on RUST.”
Souza is a filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He previously directed American action film Crown Vic, a feature film produced in 2019 following the life of a Los Angeles Police Department officer hunting two cop killers on the loose, according to IMDB.
Baldwin is listed as a writer for Rust, alongside Souza.
Accidental discharges or guns firing blanks have been blamed for deaths in past movie productions.
The entertainment news site Deadline reported, “Actor Jon-Erik Hexum was killed Oct. 18, 1984, on the set of the TV series Cover Up when he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun loaded with blanks. And in 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after he was shot. ... Both incidents were determined to have been accidents.”
Filming for Rust had been scheduled to continue into early November, according to a news release from the state film office.
It’s described as the story of a 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, with New Mexico doubling for Kansas. Baldwin plays the outlaw Rust.
Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted several famous productions, including Hostiles, Cowboys & Aliens, Wild Hogs, 3:10 to Yuma and Longmire. It features a 24-building town suited for filming Westerns.
Baldwin is considered one of the most versatile actors in television and movies.
A member of a well-known acting family and an Academy Award nominee, he has won several Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards and in recent years was a Saturday Night Live staple for his lampooning of former President Donald Trump.
New Mexican reporter Phaedra Haywood contributed to this story.
So notorious womanizer and hissy fit thrower Baldwin shoots TWO people, the director and the director of photography (neither of whom were in the film) and it's an "accident." Right...
WHY does a PROP GUN have bullets?
dang , caps guns better be used from now til forever
[beam]somewhere Trumps laughing his a55 off ....shoulda stuck to SNL alec
My heart is heavy for Alex and the anguish he is going through. I have no doubt the male crew member accidentally injured is receiving the best of care. I wish him a complete recovery.
The woman killed from a prop gun that should never have injured anyone, is indeed a tragedy for her family, and for all the cast and crew involved in the movie. Safety checks are set in place, but every once in awhile, an accident will happen that brings deep anguish to all those connected to a project.
And yet Sean Connery trusted him with a gun in a submarine in The Hunt for Red October...
Another irrelevant comment to what’s really happening in the article. Keep living in the past
I’m not going to appeal to any political party just all patriots of the true American ideal. Leave your political party behind….let it pass… then use your logical mind. Then form an opinion of what happened here. They think all of us are sheep regardless of political party. Lose that. Come together. We are more at the middle than we realize. They have manipulated that. It is time we join together before it is too late. All Americans you are my brothers and sisters.
It’s known that He’s quite immature. Would not be shocked if he was playing around and accidentally shot them. But, even if he did it intentionally nothing would happen. America’s sick obsession and idolatry of celebrities makes them almost untouchable. As a minimum, he should be charged with manslaughter and arrested.
Right, Mark Hobart, everyone in the business is devastated, no real hard information, and you want to clap the guy in chains and charge him as a felon.
Is this your plan to counter balance "America’s sick obsession and idolatry of celebrities?"
If so, seems you are using the same rubric, though of opposing metrics, to guide your thinking.
Please ditch your unfounded assumptions and consider the following: Kindness, sir, is needed, and kindness is too often lacking.
Or you can let him have his opinion and assumptions and NOT be a sesquipedalian di"k about it ...yes go ahead and look it up ...see I too can use polysyllabic verbiage to feign intelligence
All reports so far is that it was a complete accident and discharge. The prop gun will be examined thoroughly. The laws of this land are that someone is innocent until proven guilty. Your bias is glaringly obvious.
Yikes you clearly don’t know how to think logically, if you read you could learn something useful instead of charging at actor that is human like us and way more famous than you and me.
Potentially an issue related to the individual responsible for the prop gun. Sounds like the same situation that occurred with Brandon Lee. Very sad and tragic for all. Prayers.
Might as well showed the 2 injured people, why show him so upset for what was an accident?
No decency for the traumatic incident. Shame on the New Mexican to throw up those pictures of him.
We see highly distraught images of people on a daily basis. These images of Alex in anguish are not inappropriate in the least. They reflect a very human reaction to a devastating event in which he was personally involved.
Sounds like basic firearms safety has not been taught to the movie folks. Yikes.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Absolutely false. Not to mention that this is a Union project and those details don’t go overlooked. I would bet that the scene called for a shot aimed at the camera lens. I’m certain more will come out soon.
For someone who's probably never been closer to a movie production than the stadium seat of the local cinaplex, you sure "know" a lot.
Poor Baldwin. I like him as an actor and activist but this can ruin a career.
I’m sure it will stain his career as in pelple will always remember it. But I can’t imagine it’ll ruin it. It’d be absurd if people didn’t work with him due to an accidental death.
This is a truly tragic situation. I hope Alec and everyone else at the scene have been provided with counseling and emotional support.
Indeed
