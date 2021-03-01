Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies and state police pulled over three Clovis residents Sunday and arrested two of them on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine valued between $5,000 to $6,000.
According to a news release, a sheriff's deputy conducted a routine traffic stop of a sedan in southern Santa Fe County and found the driver, 38-year-old Lawrence Kolek, to have a suspended license.
After detaining Kolek, police searched front-seat passenger Nicole Flowers, 31, and found two grams of meth and a handgun, according to the news release. In the backseat, 43-year-old Joshua Martinez, who was recently discharged from probation and parole for first-degree murder and armed robbery, was found trying to conceal over a pound of meth, according to the news release.
Martinez was charged with trafficking by distribution, concealing identity and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flowers was charged with felony possession of a firearm, concealing identity and possession of a controlled substance.
Both were booked into the Santa Fe County jail. Kolek was issued citations for his suspended license and lack of insurance but not arrested.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.