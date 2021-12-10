As the deadline loomed Friday for Santa Fe County workers to provide proof of vaccination, 26 sheriff's office employees, including some deputies, were still listed as "outstanding," county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
Workers in other agencies also were facing termination ahead of the deadline for failing to comply with the county's coronavirus pandemic policies. Though, Hart said some are working late swing shifts and some of those listed as outstanding might have filed vaccine exemption requests.
The final tally of how many deputies and other county workers will be fired for noncompliance — if any — is to begin Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriff's Association has filed a complaint over the mandate.
Lt. Eddie Webb, president of the union, a branch of the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers, said the county's policy does not allow the option of continued coronavirus testing for unvaccinated employees, despite offers by the union to absorb testing costs. The loss of workers would strain the sheriff's office, he said.
The deputies union was the only one in the county not to sign off on an agreement.
Webb said the union's attorney presented the county with a letter citing prohibited practices. The complaint — which will be presented to the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board — claims the county violated its bargaining agreement with the union, he said.
"We think that our agreement and the collective bargaining statutes prohibit that kind of activity," Webb said.
Hart said the county's legal office received the complaint, but she was unable to provide further details.
"Santa Fe County’s goal has been throughout this pandemic to promote the health and safety of our workforce and community," she said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos could not be reached for comment.
As of Wednesday, 114 county employees had not submitted proof of vaccination. About 60 of them had submitted exemption requests and 22 indicated they had received their first shot, Hart said.
Those seeking COVID-19 vaccine exemptions have 30 days to comply, she added.
