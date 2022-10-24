Arry Jeantette

Arry Jeantette

TAOS — As friends and classmates mourned the death of 15-year-old Arry Jeantette, investigators looking into a crash that killed the Taos High School sophomore and severely injured six other students were trying to determine Monday if more charges were warranted.

Haley Martinez, 18, faces eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is accused of hosting a Saturday night house party where several minors were provided with alcohol.

Some initial news reports indicated Martinez was accused of providing alcohol to Jeantette and other teens involved in the crash. While Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said officials believe the teens had been at Martinez's homecoming party prior to the crash early Sunday morning, it remains unclear whether her charges are connected with them. Court documents name a few teens who spoke with law enforcement at the party and admitted they had been drinking there.

Popular in the Community