TAOS — As friends and classmates mourned the death of 15-year-old Arry Jeantette, investigators looking into a crash that killed the Taos High School sophomore and severely injured six other students were trying to determine Monday if more charges were warranted.
Haley Martinez, 18, faces eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is accused of hosting a Saturday night house party where several minors were provided with alcohol.
Some initial news reports indicated Martinez was accused of providing alcohol to Jeantette and other teens involved in the crash. While Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said officials believe the teens had been at Martinez's homecoming party prior to the crash early Sunday morning, it remains unclear whether her charges are connected with them. Court documents name a few teens who spoke with law enforcement at the party and admitted they had been drinking there.
Hogrefe did not respond to a question about the teens tied to the specific charges against Martinez.
“We are working with the DA’s Office as we continue the investigation,” Hogrefe said.
The sheriff said the driver who rolled a silver Jeep Patriot around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Los Cordovas Road remained in critical condition and was not expected to survive his injuries. He and two passengers were airlifted to a trauma center at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.
Three other passengers were treated at Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos.
The sheriff's office has not identified any of the crash victims, but several members of the community confirmed Jeantette was the teen who died in the incident.
The Jeep Patriot came to rest upside down. Hogrefe said in a statement investigators suspect both speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, though he provided no details about the driver's blood-alcohol level or other evidence to suggest the driver had been drinking. None of the teens were wearing seat belts, he added.
Taos High School opened its doors to students Sunday afternoon to offer counseling and support to those in the small community who were grieving Jeantette. On Monday, students sought relief between classes.
Aliyah Herrera, 16, said she couldn’t bring herself to attend school Monday. “It doesn’t feel right without her there,” she said of Jeantette. “She was a very sweet girl. She cared for all her friends. She was always there for you and loving on you.”
Herrera said Jeantette was known for her laughter and for making others laugh, especially teachers.
Another person close to the school said, “The students and the staff are devastated. We had two chaplains and mental health workers from Taos Behavioral Health. We’re very thankful for the community support. They created a memorial with poster board for the kids to sign.”
A GoFundMe campaign was created Monday on behalf of Jeantette’s parents, Andrew Jeantette and Alexa MacQueen, to help with funeral expenses. “Any funds left would be used towards raising teen safety awareness,” said a post on the page, created by Angel Mondragon of Taos.
Taos High School Principal C.J. Grace, who had alerted parents and staff about the crash Sunday morning and said all seven of the teens were Taos High students, declined to comment on the tragic incident Monday and instead referred questions to Valerie Trujillo, interim superintendent of Taos Municipal Schools.
Trujillo did not respond to requests for comment but issued a statement Monday afternoon. “Our hearts are broken as we come together to help our students, parents, and staff recover from this weekend’s tragic accident,” she wrote. “The District will continue to work with law enforcement to fully investigate this tragedy.”
Deputy Sylvia Trujillo-Chacon wrote in a statement of probable cause against Martinez, filed Monday in Taos County Magistrate Court, she had spoken with seven teens at Martinez’s residence shortly after the crash. She had been called into assist the sheriff's office with a report of a missing teen, she wrote.
The report had been filed by the mother of a teen boy who later was discovered at Martinez's home, the court document says.
The teen's mother said her son had called but was so intoxicated he did not know his whereabouts and then didn't return home, Trujillo-Chacon wrote in the statement.
After she arrived at Martinez's home, she wrote, she spoke with Martinez, the party host, who initially told her the missing teen was not there and that she had provided designated drivers for guests who had left earlier. But the deputy later found the boy she had been seeking, the statement says, and he was one of three minors who admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages from coolers provided at Martinez's party.
Four of the teens the deputy spoke with denied they had been drinking.
Martinez was arrested and booked in the Taos County jail.
She pleaded not guilty Monday to the eight charges against her, all fourth-degree felonies. Her attorney, John Day of Albuquerque, waived a formal reading of the charges before Taos County Magistrate Ernest Ortega.
Martinez was released on an unsecured appearance bond on the condition that she maintains contact with her attorney, refrains from contact with any of the alleged victims and that she not possess alcohol.
The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican, contributed to this report.