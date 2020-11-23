The search for a man accused of killing a woman in San Ildefonso Pueblo became an interstate manhunt this week after authorities learned the suspect may have fled to Arizona, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
According to anagency news release, Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, is wanted on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He is accused of fatally shooting 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil on Saturday morning at a residence on Little Bird Road in San Ildefonso Pueblo, about 20 miles north of Santa Fe.
Court documents and a sheriff’s office news release said Kieren, who has an address in Buckeye, Ariz., near Phoenix, had reported Vigil’s death to 911 dispatchers early Saturday morning, though he did not give them his name. He claimed she was his girlfriend and said he had shot her because he suspected she had been cheating on him.
But documents said another man told investigators he had been dating Vigil and believed she had a roommate named Leonard who had just returned to the residence following a trip to Arizona.
The sheriff’s office issued a bulletin Sunday about Kieren’s possible flight to Arizona.
The bulletin said Kieren was last seen driving a white, 2004 Dodge pickup with an Arizona license place reading CFT9569. The truck might be hauling a fifth-wheel camper trailer of an unknown make and model, the bulletin said.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday deputies were sent to the home around 7 a.m. Saturday after 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call from a man who identified himself as Vigil’s boyfriend and reported her death.
Deputies arrived to find Vigil, also known as Kathleen Jaramillo, had been shot to death.
The 911 call was traced back to a number belonging to Kieren, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Phone records showed Kieren first called 911 around 6:52 a.m., saying he had arrived at his girlfriend’s home to pick her up for a Thanksgiving trip out of town and believed she was cheating on him, the affidavit said. Kieren told dispatchers he had struck the woman and then shot her after she got a gun.
When dispatchers asked for a name, Kieren told them, “You will find that out,” according to the court document.
Kieren called 911 again around 10 a.m. and said he needed to make it clear he had “hit her in the face” before putting a gun back in her hand and leaving the residence, the affidavit said.
Investigators pinged Kieren’s phone, the affidavit said, and his location at the time was somewhere in Arizona.
Two people who said they were Kieren’s friends called emergency dispatchers around 7 a.m. to report he had told them he shot his girlfriend.
The friends tried to contact Kieren but were unsuccessful, the affidavit said.
According to the document, investigators spoke with a man who arrived at the crime scene and claimed to have been dating Vigil for about a month. After the couple had a date a day earlier, the man said, they returned to her home to find Kieren standing outside the home, “glaring him down.”
On the ride home from their date, the man said, Vigil’s phone received multiple calls from someone listed as “Leonard.” In the past, he said, she had told him she was allowing a man by that name to live at her residence until he could get back on his feet.
The arrest warrant affidavit said the man overheard Kieren tell Vigil he had returned home from Arizona and did not have a key to enter the home and intended to break in.
Kieren is presumed to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Kieren’s location to contact the agency at 505-428-3720.
