TAOS — Investigators have determined a country music singer-songwriter from Texas caused the three-vehicle crash Wednesday night north of Taos that killed her and a local teen whose father was one of the emergency responders.
Kylie Rae Harris, 30, of Wylie, Texas, who was on her way to perform at the Big Barn Dance, a four-day music festival in Taos, was driving south on N.M. 522 toward Taos in a Chevrolet Equinox, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office said, when she struck the back of a Chevrolet Avalanche, sending her vehicle into the northbound lane. She then hit 16-year-old Maria Cruz’s northbound Jeep head on.
Harris and Cruz — who were both wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office — died at the scene. The third driver, whose name has not been released, was not injured.
“At this time, I will say with most certainty that Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office has said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. Investigators are analyzing the crash data recorders from both vehicles. “These CDR’s will provide pertinent information that will affirm the findings of the investigation,” the agency said in a news release.
Hogrefe said evidence at the crash scene indicated alcohol might have been involved, but he declined to provide details. The agency is waiting for a toxicology report from the state Office of the Medical Investigator for confirmation.
Harris — a rising musician with family roots in Taos and the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, Corbie — was convicted of drunken driving in Collin County, Texas, in 2017 and had been court-ordered to install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, according to court records.
Cruz, from the village of San Cristóbal, was a sophomore at Taos High School and the daughter of San Cristóbal Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Pedro Cruz, who responded to the crash scene.
“Deputy Chief Pedro Cruz and his family are reeling” from the loss, Mike Cordova, chief of the Taos County Fire and EMS, said in an email. “Pedro’s family is all at home mourning her loss. At this point we are asking that people give the family some space for the next few days.”
Students and faculty at Taos High School were shaken late this week when they heard the news of Maria Cruz’s death.
She was “beautiful, intelligent, kind, hard working, and inspirational,” wrote one of her former teachers, Patsy Anglada Alaniz, in a Facebook post. “Her tragic death has impacted many young lives, former teachers, her beloved parents and little sister.”
According to an obituary posted with DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos, Cruz worked at the Guadalajara Grill.
The community is working to raise funds to help her family with funeral costs. A Friday enchilada dinner originally planned as a fundraiser for the San Cristóbal Community Center in the village northeast of Taos was instead held as a benefit for the Cruzes.
Cordova said donations to help the family also can be dropped off at the Taos County Fire and EMS office, 1397 Weimer Road.
Harris’ loved ones and fans also were saddened.
“Kylie was always so sweet to everyone who came in her path,” a friend posted on a GoFundMe page created Thursday to raise funds for Harris’ young daughter. The campaign had raised more than $39,000 by Friday afternoon.
Sara Hearne Naftis, who helps produce the annual Big Barn Dance, said organizers were “absolutely devastated.”
Harris, who released her third album in March to much acclaim, had been attending the Big Barn Dance off and on for years, Hearne Naftis said, and often was invited by other musicians to jump onstage and join in. “This was the first year she was going to play her own set. She was a huge part of the Big Barn Dance family.”
In a statement, Big Barn Dance organizers said they were “devastated and saddened by the loss of two beautiful souls. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families. This tragedy is felt by the whole Taos community and the Barn Dance community.”
In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Harris wrote that she was concerned about running out of gas on her drive to Taos. After arriving in the town, she posted an emotional Instagram story sharing memories of her visits over the past 20 years with family members.
“Literally, everybody that was here has passed away,” she says, “except for my uncle, including my dad.”
A version of this story first published on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.