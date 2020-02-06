The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Tesuque and is searching for 65-year-old Patricio Griego, who is named as a suspect, according to a flyer the agency issued Thursday.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said.
He did not have further information about the site of the incident and did not release any details about the victim, including the person's name.
Griego, described as 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds in the flyer, is believed to be driving a maroon 2002 Hyundai Elantra with a specialty "support our troops" license plate with the number NM64880.
"We are indicating that he should be considered armed and dangerous," Ríos said.
He said anyone with information regarding Griego's whereabouts should call 911.
