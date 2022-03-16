Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a bank robbery suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase involving several law enforcement agencies.
The incident ended in a crash off Old Las Vegas Highway, near Harry's Roadhouse.
The Santa Fe Police Department, which led the pursuit of the suspect, could not be reached for comment.
Mendoza said the sheriff's office assisted city police and New Mexico State Police in pursuing the fleeing suspect.
He confirmed the incident began with an alleged bank robbery in Santa Fe but provided no further details.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
