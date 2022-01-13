The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Rust actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin’s cellphone has yet to be turned over under a search warrant issued nearly a month ago, but authorities say the issue should soon be resolved.
The warrant was approved Dec. 16 for a search of Baldwin’s cellphone as part of the investigation into the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday “jurisdictional concerns” had in part led to the delay in obtaining Baldwin’s phone, which resulted in the involvement of First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
“On Dec. 20, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was advised the District Attorney was in negotiations with Mr. Baldwin’s attorneys to obtain consent to search the phone and its contents,” the news release said.
District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said the issue should be resolved “fairly quickly.”
“We obviously had to get involved because of the jurisdictional issue — it was outside of New Mexico, so that was where we kind of helped facilitate helping with the warrant,” she said.
Perdue was unable to provide further information as to what the jurisdictional issue was and how it came to be resolved.
Baldwin said on Twitter and in other statements he was fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation. But to date, the phone has not been turned over to authorities, the release said.
Baldwin’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement Thursday his client has been continuously cooperative with police and any suggestion to the contrary is “simply untrue.”
“We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, and Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review,” Dyer said.
“We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter.”
(9) comments
Dang quit hammering the poor man, I was an accident. Jezzzzzz There is civil suit coming by her family
The courts are star struck, like Mike said they would throw his backside in jail before he could say favoritism.
I'm at a loss as to why they want or need Baldwin's cellphone -- although they surely have the authority to obtain it. But why? To see who he called after the shooting? I dare say that most people would have called someone for advice/counsel after such an horrific incident. But that doesn't prove intent, negligence or guilt.
I think the issue is what he said to all the people he called, that should lead to a witness list to be called at trial, what did he know, when did he know it, and what did he tell you immediately after the shooting. That is vital evidence when they prosecute him.
Would using his own words against him violate his 5A rights?
It may shed light that their budget cuts ,cut back on safety measures or conflict with the crew caused a toxic environment contributing to the accident. It could be 100 other good reasons to bring clarity.
They should issue a warrant for his arrest now. Why are they allowing this? Bet they wouldn't if it were me.
Our Sheriff and DA are rank amateurs, who have mishandled this from the beginning. Baldwin and Co. hired good attorneys, and left the jurisdiction. It would be surprising if anyone is ever put on trial over this. Tort suits are of course a different story. Our state seems utterly incompetent, and that makes launching the Cannabis industry pretty unwise, but it will happen, illegally of course. Our state government is for sale, as always... Good sunshine tho...
I'm sure Baldwin is not turning over his cellphone yet, at the advice of his $1000.00 dollar per hour attorneys.
Regardless, the optics look lousy.
