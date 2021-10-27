Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said investigators have collected hundreds of rounds of ammunition — some suspected to be live — from the set of the Western film Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where authorities say award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, one of Hollywood's biggest stars, discharged a firearm that caused a fatal shooting last week.
During a joint news conference Wednesday with the district attorney, an event attended by a throng of reporters gathered outside the sheriff's office, Mendoza shed new light on his agency's investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting, which killed renowned cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
While Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said no criminal charges have been filed yet in Hutchins' death, Carmack-Altwies said “all options are on the table” and that “no one has been ruled out at this point” — including Baldwin.
Mendoza said he believes investigators have the firearm Baldwin discharged — an F.LLI Pietta .45 long-range Colt revolver — and "the spent shell casing from the bullet that was fired from the gun."
The "actual lead projectile that was fired has been recovered from Souza's shoulder," he added.
Other rounds suspected to be live also were found on the set, the sheriff said. “This investigation is active, so I won’t comment on how they got there. ... That will be determined when the testing is done by the crime lab as to whether or not they are officially live rounds or not.”
All items of evidence will be submitted to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Va., for analysis.
Reports that crew members had used the gun that killed Hutchins to shoot cans with live rounds earlier in the day remain unconfirmed. Mendoza said there are “facts and rumors floating around,” and that it’s the job of investigators to determine what is factual.
Minutes before the morning news conference began, the state Administrative Office of the Courts publicly released a new search warrant for a "prop truck" on the movie set where film workers said the revolver Baldwin discharged had been stored. Both Souza and armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was handling firearms for the Rust production, told investigators there should not have been any live rounds on or near the set, according to the search warrant affidavit.
It was the third warrant the sheriff's office has obtained for searches of the Rust set. The warrant indicates investigators are seeking evidence of anyone who might have had access to the revolver, a safe where firearms might have been secured, as well as any guns, ammunition, cameras or other digital devices in the truck.
"Over the last few days, our investigative team has been working diligently to conduct interviews, execute search warrants and collect and process evidence from the scene," Mendoza told the crowd at the news conference.
"During this process, we determined that there were a limited amount of movie set staff present in the area where the actual incident took place, although there were approximately 100 people on set," he added. "Through the execution of search warrants, we have collected about 600 items of evidence. These include but are not limited to three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition and several pieces of clothing."
The case has generated worldwide media interest and what a spokesman for the sheriff's office has called an insatiable appetite for information. Even by Thursday evening, news trucks were lining up outside the sheriff's office in anticipation of Wednesday's news conference.
"We are working thoroughly to gather all the facts of the investigation, continue interviews and further analyze and process the evidence," Mendoza said. "I want to ensure the victims, their families and the public that we are conducting a thorough and objective investigation."
Mendoza said "it's too early right now in the investigation" to comment on possible criminal charges.
"The investigation will continue and if the sheriff's office determines during our investigation a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed," he said.
Mendoza said sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 21 after receiving a call that two people had been shot on a movie set. The first deputy arrived at 2 p.m., and an ambulance arrived a minute later.
“During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor-producer Alec Baldwin was the person that fired the weapon,” he said. “We identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded firearm prior to Baldwin firing the weapon.”
Mendoza identified them as Gutierrez and assistant director Dave Halls, workers on the set who faced heavy criticism on social media for failing to ensure the revolver Halls' handed to Baldwin was empty.
Mendoza said the pair, along with Baldwin, “have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements.”
Asked how Gutierrez and Halls inspected the gun and didn't notice there was a live round, Mendoza said the answer remains unknown.
“The people that inspected or handled the firearm when it was loaded before it got to Mr. Baldwin were interviewed, and there's some follow-up questions that we need to do,” he said. “So there's further investigation, further interviews, and we're going to try and determine exactly how that happened and if they should have known that there was a live round in that firearm.”
According to the search warrant affidavit released Wednesday, Gutierrez told investigators she checked the ammunition earlier in the day to ensure there were no “hot” rounds. As the crew broke for lunch, she said, the firearms were secured in a safe on the “prop truck.” However, she said, the ammunition was left unsecured on a cart on the set.
Souza told investigators he wasn't certain if the gun Baldwin was using had been checked for ammunition again after lunch, the affidavit says.
Souza also told detectives Gutierrez was expected to check the gun and Halls was expected to provide a second check before handing it to Baldwin.
During the news conference, Carmack-Altwies said her office will work with sheriff’s investigators to ensure the investigation is conducted “to the highest standards.”
“I speak to the prosecutorial perspective here, and I must emphasize that a complete and thorough investigation is critical,” she said. “We take the corroborated facts and evidence and connect it to New Mexico law, and we are not at that juncture yet.”
If the facts and evidence and law support charges, Carmack-Altwies said she would initiate prosecution at that time.
“I'm a prosecutor that was elected, in part, because I do not make rash decisions, and I do not rush to judgment,” she said. “I rely on facts supported by evidence, cooperative and credible witnesses, and I cannot stress the importance of allowing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to continue with their quality investigation that is both serious and complex.”
The shooting occurred inside a church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch during a rehearsal of a scene for Rust, a Western in which Baldwin plays an outlaw.
Souza told investigators Baldwin was to sit in a wooden pew facing south toward the camera before “cross drawing his weapon and pointing the revolver toward the camera lens,” court documents state.
As they rehearsed, Souza said, Baldwin drew his gun and Souza heard "what sounded like a whip" and a loud pop. He said he looked back to see 42-year-old Hutchins holding her abdomen, bleeding and saying she couldn’t feel her legs. She was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Souza was treated for a shoulder wound at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Crew members told investigators Baldwin, the film's star and producer, was always safe when he handled firearms.
A day after the incident, Baldwin took to Twitter to express deep regret about the shooting.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic incident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted.
"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he wrote in another tweet.
The fatal shooting came after problems on the set.
Sources close to the production have told news outlets it was the fourth time a gun had misfired in a few of weeks of filming.
Crew members also had complained about poor working conditions and safety issues.
Souza told investigators several camera crew members had walked off the set the morning of the shooting amid a dispute over payments and housing issues.
After the walkout, the remaining crew had only one camera to use that day and was holding the rehearsal to determine how best to shoot the scene under the limiting conditions, Souza added.
News media have reported Halls faced complaints of unsafe practices on other movie sets. Mendoza said his investigators would look into those allegations.
“We definitely want to speak to anybody that has any information in reference to safety issues [on other movie] sets,” he said.
Carmack-Atlwies said such information will play into her office’s legal analysis when it receives the sheriff’s investigation.
“It obviously could play into whether charges get filed or not,” she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
That looks like one of the best attended news conferences in terms of governmental employees. Wouldn't two or three have done?
It is becoming obvious that this film crew, in its entirety it seems, are a bunch of irresponsible, immature children when it comes to guns. I doubt even one of them has ever taken a gun safety course, like was required of my children in Texas before they could get a hunting license. Someone needs to pay for this attitude on this set.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.