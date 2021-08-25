A local couple returned home Sunday to find $17,000 worth of valuable items had been stolen from their Santa Fe County home while they were out of town, according to an incident report.
After leaving their home on Sierra Dawn Road in Rancho Viejo south of Santa Fe, the couple told Santa Fe County deputies they returned to find their home burglarized, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office incident report. Missing items included cameras and camera equipment, along with a wooden jewelry box.
The couple estimated the total value of the items stolen to be $17,000 but could not say exactly due to the numerous jewelry items that were missing, according to the report.
Santa Fe County deputies are investigating the alleged theft.
