Reyes Salazar remembers the stillness of the mountains when he began religiously searching for elk and deer antlers in the wild a little over 10 years ago.
“It was real quiet,” recalled Salazar, now 36. “You’d go to the mountains, and you’d be the only car out there.”
Those days are long gone, at least at the start of each year, as “shed hunting” — or collecting antlers that elk, deer and other big game drop after breeding season — has exploded in popularity.
“Nowadays, you go out there and you see people from Colorado, from Utah, from Texas,” said Salazar, who lives on the west side of Mount Taylor, which is considered a prime shed-hunting area in northwestern New Mexico.
It’s no wonder. Although antlers are not easy to find, they’re essentially money on the ground. A fresh, brown antler from a bull elk, for example, can fetch as much as $18 a pound.
“If it’s got some super big size to it ... I’m gonna pay pretty much whatever the [shed hunter] is crazy enough to ask for it if I’m crazy enough to pay what he’s asking,” said Trinity Walker, a respected antler broker who was buying sheds Saturday in Española. “I’ve had sets of elk sheds I’ve paid 3,500 bucks, 4,500 bucks for.”
‘It’s an obsession’
Antlers are used for a wide variety of purposes, such as dog treats, decorations, chandeliers and lamps.
“The dog chew market is really big right now,” said Preston Bennett, a Wyoming-based antler broker. “Some of them get shipped to China to be ground up for, I think, an aphrodisiac, which just blows my mind, and then also the furniture market is really big with them.”
Shed hunters say they’re not necessarily in it for the money. Even if they don’t leave the mountains empty-handed, shed hunting is not always a moneymaking endeavor after they factor in costs such as gasoline, food and equipment.
For shed hunters, the thrill of stumbling across an impressive antler or spending time in nature with their family or friends are reasons enough to do it.
“Sometimes you can look out and find [antlers] right in the middle of the road. Sometimes you gotta hike 10, 12 miles before you can even come across one,” said Miguel Gallegos Sr., a Taos-based outfitter who shed hunts as often as he can. “It definitely takes a lot of heart.”
But shed hunters with experience — or a lot of luck — can make thousands of dollars.
Salazar said he earned $17,000 from sheds he collected during the pandemic.
“When we weren’t doing nothing, nobody was open, nobody was working, my job was in the mountains,” said Salazar, who works as an electrician.
“I used that money to live,” he added. “But now that I’m working and everything’s kind of getting back to normal, I usually use that money to take my family on vacation. I’m a father of six, so every little bit helps for me.”
Gallegos, a 29-year-old married father of two, said shed hunting has become a family affair.
“I got into it when I was young and then I got married and had kids, and they’re into it now, so we kind of make a family event out of it,” he said. “We’ll go out for a whole weekend and camp out and stuff and kind of go shred the hills and see what we can come up with.”
Gallegos said he has noticed an uptick in shed hunting in recent years.
“It’s become very competitive,” he said. “People that I’ve met that have never picked up a shed in their life” are shed hunting now.
Gallegos, an auto body technician who manages his brother’s auto body shop in Taos, buys antlers for Walker and said he also has met a lot of shed hunters through Walker’s antler-buying business.
“I’ve come across a lot of people that have gotten into it, and it’s good,” he said. “It brings a lot of people together, and everybody has good stories.”
Salazar, who started a New Mexico shed and game hunters Facebook page that has more than 5,800 members, said social media has propelled the public’s interest in shed hunting. In addition to Facebook pages, there are accounts dedicated to shed hunting across various social media platforms, full of photos and videos of shed hunters holding antlers like trophies.
“On our page, we have people from all over the state — from all over the country, even — so New Mexico is recognized as a good place for shed hunting,” he said.
People get hooked on shed hunting, Walker said.
“It’s not a disease, but it’s an obsession, just like the guy that’s obsessed with building custom cars as wild as anybody’s ever built one,” he said.
Antler-gathering regulations
The increasing popularity of shed hunting on public land has raised concerns among diehard shed hunters that New Mexico will require licenses or implement restrictions, such as shed hunting seasons, like some of its neighboring states.
Colorado, for example, prohibits collecting shed antlers and horns on all public lands west of Interstate 25 from Jan. 1 through April 30.
The prohibition is “primarily to protect wintering wildlife in the harshest time of the year for them,” said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Clay said big game animals use most of their energy just to survive during the winter, and shed hunting can cause them to “expend calories that they don’t have.”
Tristanna Bickford, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, said the state doesn’t have any plans for large-scale prohibitions on shed hunting.
“Wyoming has a shed hunting season west of the Continental Divide,” she said. “Here in New Mexico, we don’t have anything like that. So far, we haven’t had the need for any type of season.”
There are exceptions.
James Pitman, the department’s Information and Education Division chief, said there are five wildlife management areas in the northern part of the state where public access, including shed hunting, is prohibited to protect wintering wildlife.
But a more sweeping shed hunting season hasn’t been necessary because New Mexico is different from other Western states, he said.
“They have more migratory herds, so they’ll have animals like deer and elk that have a distinct summer range and a distinct winter range,” Pitman said. “We don’t have that on such a large scale … because we don’t have the levels of snowfall and buildup of snow like those Western states do.”
Other states also have higher concentrations of wildlife in wintering areas, he said.
“Those animals may still have to dig down or paw down in the snow even several feet to get access to forage,” Pitman said. “So you got these animals congregated in these wintering grounds and then it’s also the time where their body condition is probably the poorest [with] the lowest amount of body fat, so disturbing those animals on those wintering grounds would be really bad, so a lot of Western states that have these large closures, it’s to protect those wintering herds.”
Harassing wildlife
Sara DiRienzo, a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said the state prohibits shed hunting west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin, from Jan. 1 through April 30 each year.
“It’s sort of like this L-shaped portion of the state,” she said. “We call that the ‘Antler Regulation Area.’ ”
The “increased pressure on the landscape” prompted the law, she said.
“The regulation was written to minimize the disturbance of big game animals during those most crucial parts of their overwinter survival,” she said, adding the area was expanded in 2019 to include another region of the state where antler collection was becoming more popular.
In the 1990s, wildlife managers started to document increasing harassment of wildlife, she said.
“People were relentless in their pursuit of these antlers because the value was so high,” DiRienzo said. “Our game wardens documented antler hunters forcing big game animals off bear slopes and into deep snow, just going to extreme cases to get those antlers. We also saw a lot of mule deer dying in these deep snows because they were just being pushed around so much.”
Shed hunters were driving their off-road vehicles and snowmobiles “all over the landscape,” she said.
“They would chase mule deer over fences, hoping that the antlers would fall off when they jumped the fence,” she said. “Dogs were trained to collect shed antlers and would chase big herds of mule deer and pick up the antlers that would fall off as they were running.”
Public complaints started to pour in, urging the department to take action, she said.
Shed hunting in New Mexico is not a free-for-all activity. In addition to prohibitions on private land, other government agencies have restrictions, too.
The National Park Service prohibits shed hunting either for personal use or commercial purposes in national parks, monuments, preserves and recreation areas. For example, the Valles Caldera National Preserve, which is home to massive herds of elk, is off-limits for shed hunting.
In addition to being barred from a park area, violators can be fined up to $200, plus $50, for each pilfered antler.
“The sad reality is the antler poaching is a long-term, ongoing issue, and it’s not going to go away anytime soon because of the value,” Rita Garcia, a National Park Service spokeswoman based at Valles Caldera National Preserve, said recently.
Shed hunters like Salazar and Gallegos say there are bad actors, but shed hunters in New Mexico are, for the most part, behaving responsibly.
“I’m not really too fond of people pushing around the animal,” Salazar said. “When they’re in their wintering time, it’s their weakest time, especially during shed season when they’re losing their antlers. The best thing to do is not stress the animals.”
