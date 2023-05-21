Faith Hibbs-Clark can spot a lie a mile away.

In fact, the Rio Rancho deception expert and acting coach is so good at it, she teaches people to lie for a living.

“I knew as a kid there was something different about me,” she said. “I understood things others didn’t. I actually thought early on in my life that I was psychic. Later, I learned it wasn’t a psychic ability but an innate ability to read body language.”

