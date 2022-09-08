Her friends said she was a beacon of light — an asset to Santa Fe who was loved and will be missed dearly.

Michaelann Perea, 35, was a wife, a mother and a caring friend who devoted herself to her community.

That light went out Tuesday morning when Perea was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 near Clines Corners while participating in Bike For The Light — a fundraiser that challenged people to ride their bicycles 100 miles a day, for five days, to raise money for charity.

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community