Michaelann Perea volunteers at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum in this photo from Facebook. Perea was a board member for the museum and was one of the most active members of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. She leaves behind a husband and three children.
Facebook photo
Michaelann Perea, front center, rides on N.M. 14 last year in advance of Bike For The Light.
Her friends said she was a beacon of light — an asset to Santa Fe who was loved and will be missed dearly.
Michaelann Perea, 35, was a wife, a mother and a caring friend who devoted herself to her community.
That light went out Tuesday morning when Perea was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 near Clines Corners while participating in Bike For The Light — a fundraiser that challenged people to ride their bicycles 100 miles a day, for five days, to raise money for charity.
By Thursday, Perea’s donation page had collected nearly $12,000, many made in her honor.
She leaves behind a husband, Israel Perea, and three children — Jaden, 15, Caleb, 14, and Brooke, 10.
Perea, her husband and her two sons took part in the same fundraiser last year, collecting donations to build wells on that Navajo Nation. This year the group planned to ride from the border of Colorado and across New Mexico to Carlsbad.
Torrance County Sheriff Martin Rivera said Michaelann Perea’s husband was with her at the time of the crash. Rivera said Perea died at the scene. No charges have been filed in connection with the collision, he said.
“Any enforcement action will be decided after the investigation is completed,” he said.
Perea dedicated much of her time to giving back. She served as the chair of the Santa Fe Community Services Committee, was a board member for the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and was one of the most active members of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe.
“She was so dynamic and cheerful,” said Rotary Club member Deborah Simon. “She just put a smile on your face whenever you saw her.”
While at the Rotary Club, she volunteered for Pancakes on the Plaza, was a part of multiple committees and was named Outstanding Rotarian of the Year in 2021. Most recently, she played an integral role in creating the Children’s Museum’s mobile museum and was starting new projects with Rotary Clubs in El Paso and northern Mexico.
“Michaelann was a person who never said no,” said Rotary Club of Santa Fe Director Carolyn Moore. “She made suggestions of how to make everybody better [and] make the club better. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Fontano Carlo said Perea was more than just a friend — she was like a sister to him.
“I will always remember you with that beautiful smile and that great gift to help your beings,” Carlo said.
Perea was also a part of the inaugural class of 40 Under 40 announced last month by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. And she started a virtual workout group over the pandemic, where she motivated women to get in shape.
Perea worked as a manager for Guardian Mortgage at the First National 1870 bank and received various honors including being voted the 2014 “Affiliate of the Year” by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
“Michaelann was an incredible individual, and it was an honor to work with her,” said Guardian Mortgage’s market president Dolores Overton and regional president Scott Czarniak in a joint statement.
“She was so passionate about her family, her faith, her volunteer work and her career, and was able to balance and dedicate her time and talent to all of these in her special way,” they continued. “We know that her generosity, spirit, kindness and happiness will be deeply missed by the many groups she impacted.”
