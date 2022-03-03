Dora Cordova will be buried Tuesday, a legend in her own neighborhood.
She worked for 39 years at the Blake’s Lotaburger at 404 N. Guadalupe St. Cordova started at the counter in 1972, rose to assistant manager and then manager.
Married and the mother of four when she began the job, Cordova seemed to have natural talent for handling pressure, complaints and people of every disposition.
If she was having a bad day, she never let it show, said Tommy Garcia, who was part of a construction crew that frequented Lotaburger restaurants across the city.
“She was real sweet. She knew all the steady customers, and I never once saw her grumpy,” Garcia said.
With ketchup in her veins and goodness in her heart, Cordova seemed as much an institution as the Lotaburger chain itself.
No one carries on forever. Cordova retired in 2011. She had turned 70 and was ready for a less hectic life.
Garcia remembers her departure as quiet. One day she was running the restaurant, the next she was gone.
He would think of Cordova whenever he stopped at a Lotaburger, how hard she had worked and how quick she was to empathize with harried customers. Her Lotaburger location had no dine-in service, but peak times brought long lines of patrons, many impatient for their carryout orders.
Years rolled by. Lotaburger went on, and so did Cordova. Retirement enabled her to spend more time with her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, said her daughter, Patsi.
Easier times didn’t last so long.
Cordova died last month at age 80, and Garcia’s memories of her rushed back. He wants others to remember her, too.
He phoned Lotaburger’s corporate office this week with a request. Garcia asked the organization to place a marker or plaque at Lotaburger Store No. 19, where Cordova spent almost half her life. He is waiting for his answer.
Garcia called me, too. He told me about Cordova during a few conversations. One of the last occurred just before a motorist raced down the wrong lane of Interstate 25, shattering what had been a placid morning.
The dangerous driver caused the deaths of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran and another motorist, Frank Lovato, a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M.
Criminals too often make news, especially when they strike in midsize cities or small towns. Garcia says people such as Cordova are overlooked.
Those who cause pain and death have to be covered. Anything less would be irresponsible.
But Garcia makes a valid point. The worst of society shouldn’t obscure people who work hard and commit premeditated and random acts of kindness along the way.
Excelling at one’s job day after day for 39 years is no small feat. Part of Cordova’s formula for success was her outlook.
“She was always excited about going to work. She never complained,” daughter Patsi said.
That, too, was unusual. Cordova’s job came with risks that would lead even the most upbeat employee to question whether the paycheck was worth it.
“She got robbed at gunpoint,” Patsi said. “But working there, that was her pride and joy.”
Cordova will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery, not far from the restaurant where she made friends and her living.
She will be next to her husband of 45 years, Modesto Cordova. He was a Marine who served two tours in the war in Korea.
The marriage to her job lasted almost as long as the union with Modesto.
Trisha Terraciano-Spence, vice president of marketing for Lotaburger, said the company has many longtime employees. But someone who worked nearly four decades at the same store rates as unusual, she said.
Garcia, 70, says he looks back and sees one of the town’s memorable characters who handled a tough job with a smile.
For every lawbreaker who steals lives, there probably are a thousand Dora Cordovas who make the city work.
She deserves a headline, belated though it is.
