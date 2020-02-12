Musician Cipriano Vigil performs for an audience Wednesday at the Museum of International Folk Art in conjunction with the exhibit Música Buena: Hispano Folk Music of New Mexico. The exhibition explores nearly four centuries of inherited musical styles, which developed into regionally specific traditions. Música Buena articulates the roots of New Mexican music through video, sound, instruments and live performance.
Sharing the sounds of Hispano folk music
