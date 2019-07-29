A closer look at the math and reading proficiency scores for Santa Fe Public Schools reveals a familiar and frustrating pattern for district administrators, teachers and parents: Schools with more poor students and English-language learners generally perform worse on standardized tests than those that serve affluent areas.
While Superintendent Veronica García says these factors are not an excuse, she does see the correlation between socioeconomic and linguistic factors and test scores as proof the state needs to invest more in community schools — a concept that provides support for children well beyond the classroom and traditional school schedule.
“When you’re trying to mitigate the impact of poverty you needs things like summer programs, extended learning opportunities and funding for social workers. So many kids might be homeless or have food insecurity,” García said. “All our schools that do not have high percentages of [English-language learners], they’re achieving way above the state average. Our other schools, yes they are growing, but not at the rate we want.”
The state released results from the New Mexico Standards Based Transition Assessment of Math and English Language Arts on Friday. And the Santa Fe district — which counts about 74 percent of its students as qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch, a marker for poverty — made modest gains in its reading scores and was flat in math.
As in other cities that face significant poverty issues, the dichotomy facing Santa Fe’s schools is clear — particularly at the elementary level, where learning foundations are built.
At 71.1 percent, Wood Gormley Elementary School had the highest reading proficiency rate of any Santa Fe Public School in 2018-19. The K-6 school, located on Santa Fe’s east side, also had the lowest percentage of English-language learners in the district at 1.8 percent. At 8.6 percent, El Camino Real had the lowest reading proficiency rate. The K-8 school, located on the city’s southwest side, features an English and Spanish bilingual curriculum with the highest percentage of English-language learners in the district at 54.1 percent.
About 24 percent of Santa Fe students are English-language learners, loosely defined as students who come from an environment where a language other than English is prominent and who may have difficulties reading, writing and speaking the language.
All eight schools that had at least 50 percent of their students score as proficient in reading also have an English-language learners percentage below the district average — 21 percent at Piñon Elementary; 9.4 percent at Acequia Madre Elementary; 6.2 percent at El Dorado Community School; 5 percent at Mandela International Magnet; 4.7 percent at Academy for Technology and the Classics, a district-authorized charter school; 4.3 percent at Carlos Gilbert Elementary; 3.2 percent at Atalaya Elementary; 1.8 percent at Wood Gormley.
According to district data, at least 1,107— or 8 percent — of Santa Fe students were considered homeless at some point last school year. Due to difficulties in reporting, García said she speculates the real number could be twice as large.
Thirteen of the 27 district schools that count toward proficiency data report that all their students qualify for free or reduced lunch. Of those schools, only Ramirez Thomas Elementary’s math proficiency, 26.4 percent, was above the state average.
García said schools with poorer student bodies also have more trouble hiring and retaining teachers.
“Most of my vacancies are in low-income schools. Most of the long-term or short-term substitutes are in low-income schools,” García said. “It’s a double whammy because not only do you have the issue of alleviating the impact of poverty on the students, but you also have trouble attracting teacher to those schools.”
Capital High
2017-18
Reading: 30.3
Math: 5.5
2018-19
Reading: 30.4 (+0.1)
Math: 5.3 (-0.2)
Santa Fe High
2017-18
Reading: 27
Math: 7.3
2018-19
Reading: 36 (+9)
Math: 9.3 (+2)
Early College Opportunities
2017-18
Reading: 22.6
Math: 2.7
2018-19
Reading: 18.4 (-4.2)
Math: 0.0 (-2.7)
Mandela International Magnet School
2017-18
Reading: 67.6
Math: 39.9
2018-19
Reading: 68.8 (+1.2)
Math: 49 (+9.1)
Academy for Technology and the Classics
2017-18
Reading: 70.5
Math: 38.1
2018-19
Reading: 64.9 (-5.6)
Math: 35.6 (-2.5)
Ortiz Middle School
2017-18
Reading: 10.8
Math: 8.4
2018-19
Reading: 14.3 (+3.5)
Math: 8 (-0.4)
Milagro Middle School
2017-18
Reading: 20.6
Math: 7.4
2018-19
Reading: 21.1 (+0.5)
Math: 4.5 (-2.9)
Cesar Chavez Elementary School
2017-18
Reading: 12
Math: 10.7
2018-19
Reading: 11.1 (-0.9)
Math: 6 (-4.7)
Ramirez Thomas Elementary School
2017-18
Reading: 11.6
Math: 20.4
2018-19
Reading: 15.1 (+3.5)
Math: 26.4 (+6)
Sweeney Elementary School
2017-18
Reading: 15.8
Math: 13.3
2018-19
Reading: 18 (+2.2)
Math: 8.6 (-4.7)
Acequia Madre
2017-18
Reading: 62.8
Math: 47.6
2018-19
Reading: 59.4 (-3.4)
Math: 46.2 (-1.4)
Amy Biehl
2017-18
Reading: 30.4
Math: 23.3
2018-19
Reading: 34.3 (+3.9)
Math: 23.6 (+0.3)
Atalaya
2017-18
Reading: 53.5
Math: 46.3
2018-19
Reading: 51.2 (-2.3)
Math: 41.2 (-5.1)
Carlos Gilbert
2017-18
Reading: 54.3
Math: 54.8
2018-19
Reading: 62.4 (+8.1)
Math: 47.9 (-6.9)
Chaparral
2017-18
Reading: 34.9
Math: 18.8
2018-19
Reading: 22.8 (-12.1)
Math: 17.7 (-1.1)
E.J. Martinez
2017-18
Reading: 25.8
Math: 17.7
2018-19
Reading: 26.8 (+1)
Math: 18.5 (+0.8)
Francis X. Nava
2017-18
Reading: 16.3
Math: 10.8
2018-19
Reading: 25.7 (+9.4)
Math: 13.7 (+2.9)
Kearny
2017-18
Reading: 18
Math: 20.5
2018-19
Reading: 16 (-2)
Math: 18.8 (-1.7)
Piñon
2017-18
Reading: 45.3
Math: 38.6
2018-19
Reading: 50.5 (+5.2)
Math: 43 (+4.4)
Salazar
2017-18
Reading: 14
Math: 9.4
2018-19
Reading: 17.6 (+3.6)
Math: 11 (+1.6)
Tesuque
2017-18
Reading: 15.6
Math: 13.3
2018-19
Reading: 15.2 (-0.4)
Math: 6.5 (-6.8)
Wood-Gormley
2017-18
Reading: 74.4
Math: 59.4
2018-19
Reading: 71.1 (-3.3)
Math: 58.8 (-0.6)
Aspen
2017-18
Reading: 20.9
Math: 14.9
2018-19
Reading: 18.7 (-2.2)
Math: 13.4 (-1.5)
El Camino Real
2017-18
Reading: 9.3
Math: 8.6
2018-19
Reading: 8.6 (-0.7)
Math: 7.1 (-1.5)
El Dorado
2017-18
Reading: 48.8
Math: 37.9
2018-19
Reading: 52.2 (+3.4)
Math: 37.2 (-0.7)
Gonzales
2017-18
Reading: 24.8
Math: 21.5
2018-19
Reading: 29.8 (+5)
Math: 20.6 (-0.9)
Nina Otero
2017-18
Reading: 8.8
Math: 5.5
2018-19
Reading: 11 (+2.2)
Math: 5.8 (+0.3)