Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said Thursday she is withdrawing her candidacy for the state Senate seat in Albuquerque’s District 21, currently held by Republican Sen. Mark Moores.
After announcing her candidacy Oct. 10, García, whose current contract with the school district ends in June 2021, said she would have served simultaneously as both superintendent and state senator.
“It is evident that there is a definite need for more voices in the Legislature with on-the-ground experience in educational leadership and who can expertly advocate for the needs of our teachers and students,” García said in a written statement. “It has become abundantly clear to me that I do not have enough time for the business side of running a campaign in a competitive race while fulfilling my duties as superintendent of schools.”
García, who is in her fourth consecutive school year as superintendent of Santa Fe schools and also served in the position from 1999 to 2002, was the state’s first public education secretary from 2003-10 under then-Gov. Bill Richardson.
