Dozens of people tuned in to a virtual town hall Tuesday night to learn more about Santa Fe Public Schools’ COVID-19 safety guidelines as students, parents and staff prepare for the first day of classes Friday.
Many had questions.
Some parents were concerned about a few of the district’s decisions — that vaccinations won’t be mandatory for teachers and that students may be eating indoors.
Others lamented the lack of options for online learning. Currently, students who prefer remote learning must enroll at Desert Sage Academy.
A few critics insisted masks don’t belong on younger students.
One parent was surprised vaccinated students and staff wouldn’t be required to quarantine for 10 days after coming into close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, even as studies show vaccinated people can transmit the virus.
Unvaccinated students would be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to state guidelines for public schools.
“I’m really not sure what the rationale is for the PED to put that in the toolkit, other than that, fully vaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID,” head district nurse Anita Hett said.
Sue O’Brien, the district’s wellness coordinator, shared an update on the code of conduct for mask-wearing. If a student shows up without a face covering, she said, the district will provide one.
“If students refuse to wear a mask, that is when the school principal, the site administrator, will work with a student to get the student to wear the mask,” she added.
Violation of the new universal mask requirement, announced Monday, will be considered insubordination. The district will not suspend a student for refusing to comply with the mask rule, which state guidelines prohibit.
“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to change this mask requirement,” Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez told the town hall audience of about 80 people.
He also cautioned that in-person learning could be affected as new information about the delta variant emerges.
“One thing that we did do well last year was really remote learning,” he said. “We don’t want to continue with remote learning at this point — we want in-person [learning] to be the primary focus. However, that will always be at our hip pocket if we need to make a change and transition back to remote learning if this variant continues to spread at a rampant pace.”
Those interested in learning more about returning to learning in-person at Santa Fe Public Schools can view the town hall online at bit.ly/3jl0qQb.
