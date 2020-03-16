Santa Fe Public Schools is feeding students during this week's spring break.
Late Sunday night, the district announced it would provide "grab and go" breakfast and lunch meals to any child under the age of 18 during the following times and at the following sites:
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.–8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
The drive-up distribution points are:
•Aspen Community School
•Capital High School
•Chaparral Elementary School
•Kearney Elementary School
•Ramirez Thomas Elementary School
•Santa Fe High School
•Sweeney Elementary School
The district said as families arrive to these locations, they are to remain in their vehicle, and one meal will be provided to each child. A child must be present to receive a meal. It added the meals would continue through spring break and through the remainder of the school closures, currently through April 5.
(1) comment
The first good idea I have seen in Santa Fe related to Coronavirus.
