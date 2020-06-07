IMG_5840.JPG

New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Santa Fe police officer that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred Sunday night at the Big R farm and ranch store on St. Michael's Drive, state police said.

"Officer OK, suspect injured. Details are limited," state police wrote on Twitter.

Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales had no comment, other than to say "a media release will be sent out at an appropriate time."

Andrew Lucero

And someone will be calling for the de-funding of the police in 3...2...1...

