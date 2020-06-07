New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Santa Fe police officer that sent at least one person to the hospital.
The shooting occurred Sunday night at the Big R farm and ranch store on St. Michael's Drive, state police said.
"Officer OK, suspect injured. Details are limited," state police wrote on Twitter.
#NMSP investigates police shooting involving Santa Fe PD at Big R on Saint Michaels. Officer OK, suspect injured. Details are limited, updates will be sent out with further information. @santafepolice— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 8, 2020
Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales had no comment, other than to say "a media release will be sent out at an appropriate time."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And someone will be calling for the de-funding of the police in 3...2...1...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.