Santa Fe police Lt. Thomas Grundler, on the force for nearly two decades, traded in his graveyard shifts for what he described as a college-like environment this summer at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

He recently graduated from the 10-week program, which offers a wide variety of courses to law enforcement officers worldwide who hope to heighten their skills.

“I think the oldest guy in our class was 58. ... I am 52,” Grundler said. “It’s an interesting prospect when you take a bunch of guys who haven’t done that in a very long time and then put them back in that kind of a setting.”

