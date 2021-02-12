A man accused of scuffling with police amid an Indigenous Peoples Day rally on the Plaza will face misdemeanor charges in Municipal Court after the charging officer's case suffered setbacks in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The Santa Fe Police Department said in a statement Friday the case against Sean Sunderland could not move forward in Magistrate Court after a judge granted a motion seeking to exclude a witness list, which means the agency could not call witnesses to testify against the defendant.
The statement said "the handling officer has dismissed the charges without prejudice in Magistrate Court and refiled the charges in Municipal Court."
Kitren Fischer, Sunderland's defense attorney, called the move "forum shopping" and said it isn't allowed.
"If you don't like the ruling from one judge you can't just dismiss and refile [in another court] in hopes of getting a better ruling," Fischer said in an interview. "It's blatant forum shopping. We would have to litigate it, but it's something a party could get held in contempt of court for."
Sunderland, 25, of Santa Fe was one of two people arrested Oct. 12 during a rally on the Plaza that ended with activists using ropes and chains to pull down the 152-year-old obelisk. The Civil War monument had long been decried as a symbol of racism due to an etching on one side of its base dedicating it to soldiers who died in battle with "savage Indians."
Six people are facing charges tied to the monument's destruction.
Sunderland was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest before the obelisk was toppled.
According to a police report, he is accused of jumping on the back of an officer who was attempting to arrest another person as protesters tried to prevent city workers from boarding up the monument's base.
In December, Magistrate Donita Sena dismissed Sunderland's charges for lack of prosecution after Officer Jesse Campbell failed to appear for a hearing on Fischer's motion to exclude witness testimony. The attorney argued the officer had failed to file a witness list on time.
Sena rescinded the dismissal and rescheduled the hearing after Campbell said he had not received notice of the hearing. Later, however, the judge granted Fischer's motion.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye wrote in an email at the time that Campbell felt the department could still prove the charges through reports and video of the incident.
But the change in venue will give the agency a second chance to comply with court deadlines regarding witnesses.
Joye denied the department was "forum shopping."
"The refiling is being done in compliance with Magistrate and Municipal Court rules," he said Friday.
Department spokesman Greg Gurulé on Friday declined to provide a copy of the new criminal complaint against Sunderland.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.