Nolan Hall has a busy summer ahead.

Just weeks after graduating from Santa Fe Indian School, the 17-year-old boarded a plane to New York City for a two-week work trip to visit Elite New York City, a prolific model management company with which Hall has secured major contracts. He plans to permanently swap the squat adobes of his hometown for skyscrapers in August or September.

The trip is the latest step in Hall’s journey to become a professional model, to one day grace high-fashion runways and the pages of magazines. He’s already secured contracts with modeling agencies in New York City and Los Angeles.

Recommended for you