Nolan Hall, 17, a 2023 Santa Fe Indian School graduate, is pursuing a career as a male model. A member of the Navajo Nation, Hall identifies as two-spirit, an identity he described as "an Indigenous term that describes somebody that can walk within both masculine and feminine realms of the gender spectrum."
Just weeks after graduating from Santa Fe Indian School, the 17-year-old boarded a plane to New York City for a two-week work trip to visit Elite New York City, a prolific model management company with which Hall has secured major contracts. He plans to permanently swap the squat adobes of his hometown for skyscrapers in August or September.
The trip is the latest step in Hall’s journey to become a professional model, to one day grace high-fashion runways and the pages of magazines. He’s already secured contracts with modeling agencies in New York City and Los Angeles.
But for Hall, being a model is about way more than looking good.
A member of the Navajo Nation, Hall identifies as two-spirit, an identity he described as “an Indigenous term that describes somebody that can walk within both masculine and feminine realms of the gender spectrum.” It was a part of himself he discovered around age 13, with the guidance of Navajo elders and his medicine man.
In the years since, being Indigenous and two-spirit have become integral components of his identity, as a person and as a model. As he grows into his modeling career, Hall said he hopes to be a “beacon of light” — an example of a two-spirit person within mainstream media.
“When I was growing up, there wasn’t a lot of representation of people like me in the media,” Hall said. “I didn’t see anyone else that was two-spirit or anyone that was like me or accepted.”
“I just hope to really represent my communities and my people,” he added.
In November, Hall experienced the moment that makes models: He was discovered by Ellen Ellis, owner of Albuquerque-based The Brick Model Management.
Finding Nolan was the result of an Instagram “rabbit hole,” Ellis said. After moving The Brick from Texas to New Mexico in April 2022, she was on the lookout for her first New Mexican model — someone who could represent the state and its diverse communities.
She found that in Hall.
Though he has some of the typical trappings of a model — he’s tall, long-legged and stunningly beautiful — Hall brings even more to the industry, Ellis said. He was already an activist and advocate. As the only youth member of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, Hall shined a light on missing and murdered two-spirit and transgender people, who he said can be overlooked in advocacy surrounding violence against Indigenous women.
Hall also joined panels hosted by the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, discussing his identity as two-spirit and highlighting ways to support the LGBTQ+ community in Santa Fe and across New Mexico.
And he spent much of his senior year of high school advocating for a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ youth within Santa Fe Indian School’s residential dorms.
“I think that this industry isn’t just looking for a pretty face anymore; they want someone who’s unique and diverse,” Ellis said. “He has all of that, plus he’s just a really amazing person and so passionate about so many things and really wants to have a platform to do good.”
Hall has no doubt his work as an activist will shine through in his modeling career. Though industry outsiders might think of models as canvases for someone else’s artistic vision, Hall said his identities don’t disappear with couture clothing, fresh hairstyles and runway makeup. There is power in just being visible.
“Just being able to have a platform or be seen can bring attention and bring awareness to who I am and what I stand for, which will hopefully educate more people on two-spirit identities, Indigenous identities, gender fluidity and all of the amazing things that I want to represent,” Hall said.
These days, Ellis is searching for Hall’s debut, a major job of some sort — typically a runway show — to kick off his career and draw the attention of casting directors and potential clients.
“I definitely think he’s going to do very, very big things and make a big impact,” Ellis said.
It’s just a matter of time, she said, before the world meets Nolan Hall.