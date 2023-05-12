Michele Worstell is closer to age 60 than she is to 20, 30, 40 or 50.

Big deal. In her heart, she's young. In her mind, she's determined. And the diploma she'll receive Saturday from Santa Fe Community College is confirmation age is just a number and dreams aren't marred by crow's feet.

"It feels like a wonderful sense of accomplishment," Worstell said of the graduation ceremony she's thought about attending since she began at SFCC in 2021. "And it's given me a confidence that I wasn't expecting from it, I have to say."

