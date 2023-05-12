Michelle Worstell of Santa Fe irons her graduation gown at her home Thursday while preparing for her graduation party. Worstell, 58, is a 2023 Santa Fe Community College grad. Her degree from SFCC completes what she needs to be a counselor.
Michelle Worstell's graduation cap and tassle. "It feels like a wonderful sense of accomplishment," Worstell said of the graduation ceremony she's thought about attending since she began at SFCC in 2021. "And it's given me a confidence that I wasn't expecting from it, I have to say."
Michelle Worstell of Santa Fe irons her graduation gown at her home Thursday while preparing for her graduation party. Worstell, 58, is a 2023 Santa Fe Community College grad. Her degree from SFCC completes what she needs to be a counselor.
Michelle Worstell's graduation cap and tassle. "It feels like a wonderful sense of accomplishment," Worstell said of the graduation ceremony she's thought about attending since she began at SFCC in 2021. "And it's given me a confidence that I wasn't expecting from it, I have to say."
Michele Worstell is closer to age 60 than she is to 20, 30, 40 or 50.
Big deal. In her heart, she's young. In her mind, she's determined. And the diploma she'll receive Saturday from Santa Fe Community College is confirmation age is just a number and dreams aren't marred by crow's feet.
"It feels like a wonderful sense of accomplishment," Worstell said of the graduation ceremony she's thought about attending since she began at SFCC in 2021. "And it's given me a confidence that I wasn't expecting from it, I have to say."
Life sometimes has a way of taking things away from a person, but Worstell only talks about the plusses. The latest is her associate degree in human services — a piece of paper that, combined with other certifications she's earned, will help her in counseling, the profession she's dreamed of pursuing since she was in her mid-20s.
"I don't know that it's fully hit," said Worstell, who went to work immediately after graduating from high school in 1982.
Since the last time she heard "Pomp and Circumstance," Worstell has experienced plenty. After high school, she worked as a secretary and administrative assistant. She worked at big firms like Ernst and Young; she was a team leader — a manager — at Whole Foods Market. She was a stay-at-home mom for 7½ years to her two boys, Ben and Gabe. She was a caregiver at a hospice.
She survived a divorce.
Worstell, who grew up in Montana, even went back to school in Houston for a time in the early '90s but said she quickly knew it wasn't the right time.
"I had to heal certain aspects of myself before I could actually then turn around and help others in that same process," she recalled. "So I wasn't ready."
Two years ago, the 17-year resident of Santa Fe knew the time had come. And this was no dip-your-toe-in-the-water commitment. Worstell not only sought the deep end of the pool, she relished it, finishing with a 3.95 grade-point average, missing the perfect 4.0 mark by getting an A-minus in an astronomy class.
"She's a very amazing woman," said an admiring Ben Worstell, Michelle's oldest son. "Very optimistic. Very youthful."
Michele said the enormity of what she's done began to take shape Wednesday during a graduation practice for the SFCC class of 2023, which also will include the school's fall '22 grads.
"Graduation rehearsal was like, 'Oh, yeah, this is … I'm doing this. I did this,' " she said. "And so that piece, I feel it. I do feel that. It's that same confidence; that same feeling of I did this, and I did it with flying colors."
Referring to her GPA, Worstell said: "I kicked ass — and that isn't really how I was in high school. I've always been bright, and I've always been intelligent. But I was like, 'Wow, OK. Way to go, Michele.' "
With her certifications in alcohol and drug abuse counseling, Worstell hopes to help those who've struggled, noting the high percentage of those who go through treatment centers relapse.
"I want to change that," she said.
Some things don't change: Ben Worstell said his mother has always believed in education; she even home-schooled both boys when they were young. Now, he added, he gets to watch as it all comes to fruition.
"I love that for her," he said.
Worstell acknowledges that as a child of the '80s, she's older than some of her fellow grads (though she's not anywhere close to 76, the age of SFCC's oldest graduate). But she said the tomorrows are what excite her, and yes, keep her young.
"I'm closer to 60 than anything, but I feel like I have my mission now, and this is where I'm going. And this degree from the community college has given me the push right? It's like, 'All right, girl, go get it.' "