Sofia Chalamidas remembers when she started to sing.
She was 6 or 7 years old and in her grandmother’s kitchen. Voices from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera drifted through the air.
Chalamidas began singing along.
When her grandmother praised her singing voice, she initially dismissed it as flattery, the kind of thing grandmas always say to their grandkids. But soon enough, Chalamidas started to believe in the power of her own voice. The belief snowballed into more than a decade of involvement in award-winning choirs and voice lessons, performances and — most recently — operatic training.
Now 18 and set to graduate from Albuquerque’s Sandia Preparatory School in May, Chalamidas is among 16 talented singers from communities across Northern New Mexico participating in the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera program, the renowned local opera’s intensive vocal and musical training program designed to nurture young artists.
Chalamidas and her cohort of singers will showcase their talents in a final concert Sunday at St. Francis Auditorium.
Young Voices director designate Amy Owens sees the program not just as carrying on a unique art form or building an audience for opera, but as adding layers of understanding and awareness to her teenage students through the study of their own voices.
“Engaging with music builds a human who can interact with the world in a more compassionate and dynamic way because they’ve explored empathy and discipline,” Owens said.
The foundation of the Young Voices program is technical vocal instruction, designed to encourage youth to study classical repertoire, Owens said. That means students study proper vocal technique and performance, a little musical theory and some linguistics — because most operas are not in English, students must learn to pronounce words in Italian, French, German and other languages. The program adheres to a school-year calendar; students often participate for multiple years in a row throughout high school.
Though the students do dip into some musical theater tunes and a few popular songs, the program heavily focuses on classical operatic repertoire, Owens said.
“When you’re building an instrument — the voice as an instrument — the classical technique is sort of the foundation that allows you to explore whatever else you want,” Owens said.
This year marks a sort of changing of the Young Voices guard: Owens will be taking over as the program’s director from longtime leader Kathleen Clawson, a fixture of the Santa Fe Opera and the University of New Mexico’s Department of Theatre and Dance for decades.
Fans of Clawson’s work nurturing young voices shouldn’t be worried, though. Owens — who was herself encouraged by Clawson throughout the early years of her career — said Clawson will only be leaving the Young Voices program; she’ll still be an active member of the Santa Fe Opera community.
So what draws kids to opera these days? Often, Owens said, Young Voices participants have some personal or family familiarity with opera.
Others jump to the classical art form from voice lessons or a love of musical theater. That’s how Gabriel Boston-Friedman, an 18-year-old senior who studies creative writing at the New Mexico School for the Arts, got involved in the Young Voices program.
Though he’d been involved in theater and music throughout his childhood, Boston-Friedman said he fell in love with opera, with the classical repertoire, and with training his voice in such a precise way through the Young Voices program.
He knows opera is often seen as an elitist or inaccessible art form — largely because most operas aren’t in English — but modern opera stars are making. it more accessible.
“I think that in recent years … it’s sort of adapted and become more of what we need in the modern world right now,” Boston-Friedman said. “There’s tons of young new composers that are writing their own music. That is just bringing a different light to opera and classical music.”
When she started studying opera, Chalamidas, too, experienced the initial confusion of not understanding the libretto. But as she started to learn the meaning behind those confusing, non-English words, she grew to love the expressiveness and empathy on display in opera.
“I love musical theater, don’t get me wrong, but operas just have a deeper meaning,” Chalamidas said. “In every opera, or at least all the ones that I’m a fan of, there’s something — some scene, some song, some character — that you can really find yourself in.”
That feeling of connection, despite a language barrier, kept her going through the Young Voices program.
Sunday’s performance is a chance for these young singers to continue to hone their craft and to redirect the empathy they’ve learned through operatic performance toward themselves, Owens said.
“What I try to instill in these students — and what I hope that they bring at least to themselves — is this idea that progress is not linear. You are the one that gets to decide where you want to go and how to fill that gap,” she said.
Chalamidas and Boston-Friedman can’t wait for the chance to see the showcase come to life Sunday — and to continue on their own vocal performance paths.
Boston-Friedman is headed to Italy this summer to apprentice at the Saluzzo Opera Academy, before pursuing a degree in vocal studies at Northern Arizona University.
Chalamidas will be studying vocal performance at Southern Methodist University in Dallas next year. But she hopes to be back in town someday, returning to the Santa Fe Opera as an apprentice.