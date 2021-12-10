Some workers who helped with Santa Fe County’s Nov. 2 election were not paid for their service by the required deadline, according to the county spokeswoman.
Under state election statue, an election worker should be paid no later than 30 days after the date of the election — Dec. 2. Multiple payments are still being sent out due to a spreadsheet error and questions surrounding certain reimbursement responsibilities, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The county had 208 election workers, but about 162 payments were processed and sent out on Friday, four days after the state deadline, Hart said. Thirty-one other payments are pending due to incorrect W-9 information, she added.
An additional 15 election workers are employed by the county and were paid Friday as part of their normal pay schedule.
Hart said the delay was caused early in the process amid questions about a submitted spreadsheet from the County Clerk’s Office. Hart said a corrected spreadsheet was not submitted to payroll until Monday.
Hart said County Clerk Katherine Clark submitted a “partial packet of paper time sheets” to the county Finance Department on Nov. 20, with the rest, including a summary spreadsheet, submitted Nov. 30.
Hart said a revised version was submitted Dec. 3, after which it was discovered that additional information from the Secretary of State’s Office was required on how to properly reimburse for additional judge training and mileage.
The corrected spreadsheet was created Monday and processed for payment.
Clark said she knew her office submitted the necessary paperwork but there were a few stragglers. She said she was unaware of any issue with the spreadsheet and, as far as she knew, most people had been paid.
Hart said the county received additional clarification Wednesday and Thursday from the Secretary of State’s Office, which allowed the county to process the checks.
Election workers must attend a training class. Presiding judges are paid $200 per day and must have election experience, while election judges and clerks are paid $150 per day.
Clark said the application process for poll workers has changed recently to condense the amount of paperwork, including the elimination of financial disclosures, which likely caused some confusion.
“I think all parties agreed that it was significant paperwork for one day of work,” she said.
Clark said the county’s poll worker coordinator retired around the time of the election, which added to the confusion. She said an additional set of workers — fewer than 10 — was called back to help with an automatic recount Nov. 30, which according to state statute restarts the 30-day timeline for payment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.