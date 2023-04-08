The governing board of the now-defunct Cariños Charter School in Española agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle federal complaints filed by two former students who accused a high-ranking administrator of sexually assaulting them, U.S. District Court documents show.

Vernon Jaramillo, the charter school’s former CEO, chancellor and school counselor, who also served as a former superintendent of the Mesa Vista and Española school districts — denied the allegations and was never criminally charged in connection with the girl’s accusations.

He wrote in a text message last week his attorney had informed him the cases were dismissed without prejudice “as part of a settlement and that the two federal cases were completely over.”

Recommended for you