The governing board of the now-defunct Cariños Charter School in Española agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle federal complaints filed by two former students who accused a high-ranking administrator of sexually assaulting them, U.S. District Court documents show.
Vernon Jaramillo, the charter school’s former CEO, chancellor and school counselor, who also served as a former superintendent of the Mesa Vista and Española school districts — denied the allegations and was never criminally charged in connection with the girl’s accusations.
He wrote in a text message last week his attorney had informed him the cases were dismissed without prejudice “as part of a settlement and that the two federal cases were completely over.”
The settlement was signed in May 2022. The girls’ allegations date to the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years, when Jaramillo’s accusers were 12 and 13 years old, respectively, and Jaramillo was in his late 60s, according to previous reports.
Court records show the cases took a long and winding path to resolution.
The allegations first came to light in 2018 when Deana Gallegos, a former school employee, filed a whistleblower complaint accusing Jaramillo of sexually harassing her and sexually assaulting a 12-year old student.
Gallegos — who held various jobs at the school including food services manager and transportation coordinator — alleged in her complaint Jaramillo called her into his office in August 2017, told her she was doing a great job, that he was proud of her and loved her, then pulled her into a tight front hug and began rubbing her back and kissing her cheek.
A few days later, Gallegos’ complaint alleged, a distraught eighth grade girl told her Jaramillo had made sexual comments to her, hugged her and grabbed her buttocks as she was meeting alone with him in his office.
While researching the child’s allegations for a civil complaint, attorney Linda Hemphill said, a young witness alleged she, too, had been abused by Jaramillo.
Jaramillo would pull the girl, then a seventh grader, and other female students out of class to visit with him in his office, according to a lawsuit the Hemphill Firm later filed on the girl’s behalf. Jaramillo also gave the girl a cellphone, according to the suit.
At the beginning of the girl’s eighth-grade year, when she was 13, the suit says, Jaramillo sexually assaulted her, leaving her “extremely traumatized.”
Hemphill said local authorities, including the Española Police Department and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “seemed to turn a deaf ear to our pleas that they prosecute him.”
The New Mexico Public Education Department took action against Jaramillo after receiving a complaint in August 2017, agency spokeswoman Kelly Pearce wrote in an email. “NMPED investigated the complaint and the resulting investigation ended in a settlement agreement ... resulting in a 29-month suspension of all educator licenses held by Mr. Jaramillo.”
Before the suspension ended, Pearce wrote, the agency received another complaint in March 2020 regarding Jaramillo. An investigation into the complaint led to a “settlement agreement with the NMPED, resulting in the permanent revocation and surrender of all NMPED licenses held by Mr. Jaramillo.”
“Following the 2017 allegations, complaints were filed and investigations completed by the Cariños Charter School Board, Children Youth and Families Department, and the Española Police Department,” Pearce wrote. “NMPED cannot answer for these agencies. ... By taking action, NMPED sends a message that this conduct is unacceptable behavior by any educator.”
Hemphill sent Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist multiple emails over a period of months starting in late 2021, urging the District Attorney’s Office to look into the allegations by the two girls.
“This is a situation crying out for justice and we are hoping your office takes the time to properly investigate this matter and bring charges against Jaramillo,” Hemphill wrote in a Nov. 8, 2021, email. “We also believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.”
She noted in an email the Española Police Department investigated the allegations but did not pursue charges.
“Instead of recognizing ... the nature of the trauma experienced by both girls ... [the police department] seized on minor discrepancies in statements to cast doubt on the allegations made by these two girls,” she wrote.
Wahlquist wrote in a response on Nov. 15, 2021, he was in trial and “will not be able to give you an answer ... for a few weeks,” according to an email chain provided by Hemphill.
Neither Wahlquist nor District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies responded to a request for an interview.
The District Attorney’s Office did not respond directly to questions about the communications between Hemphill and Wahlquist.
“Española Police forwarded the case to our office without a finding of probable cause, so they did not believe that it could be prosecuted,” spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email. “Our charging decisions are based on the investigation and information submitted by the originating law enforcement agencies.
“The report was reviewed by our office and ultimately we agreed with the forwarding Española Police officer that the case could not proceed because we could not make a showing of probable cause,” she added.
Hemphill said her firm’s investigation into Jaramillo’s past showed he had faced prior accusations of sexually harassing women.
Jaramillo was sued in 2005 while serving as superintendent of the Española Public School District by a human resources employee who alleged he had called her into his office and began asking her about her personal life and marital status and then grabbed her by both hands and forcibly kissed her, according to online court records.