Three employees of the Santa Fe Wastewater Management Division have accused the city of failing to properly protect them from exposure to hazardous waste and needles when they responded to a sewer backup near a hospital last month, triggering an investigation by the state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.
The inquiry follows a separate investigation by the bureau into the April death of a 27-year-old city apprentice who died after he was electrically shocked while changing a light fixture at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
While the bureau’s investigation into the death of Tobin “Toby” Williams is ongoing, preliminary results uncovered possible violations of the state’s Occupational Health and Safety Act. The work-site fatality also prompted the state Construction Industries Division to issue a cease-and-desist order against the city on all electrical repair and maintenance work.
In the latest incident, city wastewater employees were assigned to clean up “effluent discharge from waste created” by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center “from the culvert to the arroyo across” St. Michael’s Drive, according to their complaint with the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.
The only protective gear they were given to clean the sewage backup, which contained medical waste, were steel-toe shoes, gloves and hard hats, according to their complaint.
“Employees were not provided with adequate personal protective equipment to protect against exposure to needles and airborne chemicals,” the complaint says.
A supervisor and two employees reported numbness to their hands and faces after they responded to the cleanup.
“A respirator was purchased by an employee after asking employer for one but not provided,” the complaint says.
Arturo Delgado, a spokesman for Christus St. Vincent, said the hospital has stringent policies and procedures in place that govern hazardous waste and disposal.
“At the time this occurred, CHRISTUS St. Vincent responded and worked with city officials to address the issue,” he wrote in an email.
“It was determined that there are several other medical and health care facilities located in this area that create waste that could potentially drain into the culvert,” he added. “Since that time, we have not been made aware of any ongoing issues or concerns of this nature.”
In a statement, city Public Utilities Director Shannon Jones said the Wastewater Management Division and the City Manager’s Office are “communicating and cooperating” with state investigators.
“We have provided all requested information,” he wrote.
The New Mexican requested the information provided to the state, but the city declined to provide it Wednesday.
“This investigation is in its very preliminary stages, and it’s just too early to reach any conclusions or to know what happened,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said in an email. “Our people are still in the fact-gathering stage and we will share those facts as they become available, but to do so prematurely is counter-productive.”
Asked whether the safety of city employees is in jeopardy following the two incidents, Chacon said the city is “committed to keeping all our employees safe and [makes] every effort to train our workers and provide them with the necessary equipment and safety gear to do their jobs.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.