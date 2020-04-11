From dawn to dusk, the work never really stops for Santa Fe’s Patricia Wagner.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most people inside and more and more business to shut down, practically every waking minute is spent carefully aligning swatches of cloth to ensure each seam is sewn just right.
By day’s end her fingers are numb, and the pile of work before her resembles a mountain. But watching her latest batch of protective masks go out the door to people in need is all she requires to keep pushing forward.
“She’s always happy and … now that she’s got a cause that’s helping her help people get through this, she’s as happy as she can be,” says Peter Wagner, Patricia’s husband. “This is her calling.”
The owner of Castro Alterations on Santa Fe’s south side, Patricia has set aside hemming dresses and filling special orders in favor of making protective masks for the past few weeks.
With her business deemed nonessential by state authorities, she shut her doors in mid-March to ride out the pandemic. She and her husband went home, but before they could even settle in, she says, she was looking up patterns for masks.
“I never made one before, but I had to look, you know?” she says, revealing an accent that hints to her proud familial roots in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
She quickly grabbed a few materials, sat down at her personal sewing machine and went to work.
It started small. She made a few masks for friends and family and then a batch for a pair of businesses nearby, one of them a medical facility. Sensing a cause, she wrote to the Governor’s Office asking for permission to remain open with the understanding she was doing something for the greater good.
“They said I could work only if I made masks and nothing else,” Wagner says. “I told them that’s all I wanted to do. I don’t care about the money, but I do want to help. I want people to be safe, not to make money.”
Permit in hand, she went back to her shop and went full throttle.
One mask became a dozen. A dozen became 50. Fifty became hundreds. She already has a standing order for hundreds more, most cobbled together from materials she kept at her shop.
Each mask is handcrafted by Wagner.
“I am — what’s the word? I want to be perfect,” she says. “I am very particular, very picky. I do all the sewing just myself, I want every stitch to be perfect. I want to be very careful about how they are all done and that’s why every mask I finish, I do it just me. I don’t know what other word to say.”
There are a few that come to mind — among them compassionate and empathetic. Wagner sees a need that’s bigger than her business and gladly sets aside the time and resources to get the project done. It requires long hours and a surprising amount of networking.
“My door is closed, but people still knock and ask me to make masks for them,” she says. “I’m working every day, 15 [hours] to do this. I mean, this is my passion, right? I don’t work like other persons. I want it done perfect and work until it’s done.”
It’s that mentality that has kept Castro Alterations alive. Before the pandemic, her customers proved to be loyal. Word spread around town, landing her opportunities to work with individual clients and large companies.
Just last week, she took orders from a construction firm for 30 masks and Tomasita’s for 40. Even someone from the Governor’s Office reached out for a sampling of her work that could be used by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham or someone on her staff.
The demand is growing, and behind every square inch of fabric is Wagner and her family.
“I try to help my community however I can; I love my people here in Santa Fe,” Wagner says. “I love New Mexico. I have a broken heart reading about people getting sick, people at grocery stores or other places. I want to help. I want us to be safe.”
Wagner started her business in the couple’s apartment, and in 2007 opened a small shop on Airport Road. She outgrew that and now has her current spot, a slightly larger but still homey space not far from there.
Adorning the walls inside the front entrance are a number of landscape photos taken by Peter Wagner, a former restaurant manager who met Patricia Wagner when the two had ties to the same pizzeria in town. She had just moved here to be closer to her kids but didn’t speak much English.
Within a year she was the manager of the pizza place, and a year after that she was married and back into sewing, which she has done most of her life. Although she and her husband came from vastly different backgrounds — she from a blue-collar family of tailors and seamstresses in Juárez, Peter from Michigan — they hit it off immediately. They shared a passion for hard work and seeing things through.
“She’s definitely passionate for what she does,” Peter Wagner said. “To say she has a love for it is a very true statement. When she says she’s a perfectionist about sewing, she’s exactly right.”
Wagner’s first customer was a local church, then a handful of dress and clothing alterations.
“After that, I have not stopped sewing,” she says. “It started with my portable sewing machine and now here I am.”
With social distancing still required, Wagner keeps her mask-making operation as small as possible. Her granddaughter aligns the elastic straps, her niece cuts the fabric and another niece takes orders.
The family has spent most spare moments scouring the internet looking for materials. With demand higher than ever, it’s the little things that are getting hard to come by. Wagner recently nailed down a shipment of elastic straps from Turkey and finalized an order from across the country for more fabric.
Her final product sells for $10 a mask, which barely offsets the expense of providing the materials and manpower to get it done.
“This will never be about money, not for me,” Wagner said proudly. “My niece saw someone at the store wearing one of my masks and said, ‘We’re famous.’ I love that. I love helping people. Let’s all not be sick together, you know?”
And with that, Wagner turns back to her sewing machine to finish her latest batch. A few days ago, she made 70 masks. A day later it was closer to 100. By the time it’s over, there’s no telling how many will head out the door.
“Maybe when it’s over we can go back to what we always do, kind of do it together,” she says. “Until we do, I will make more masks. Keep making masks.”
