The strongest winter storm of the season could whip into the state midweek, bringing bitter cold, blowing snow and difficult driving conditions to Northern and Central New Mexico for several days, according to a National Weather Service winter weather briefing.
The storm could dump more than a foot of snow in the mountains, with areas in Santa Fe receiving as many as 4 to 6 inches, according to the Monday afternoon briefing.
Stormy conditions will begin sometime Tuesday and are expected to peak Wednesday before tapering off Thursday morning, according to the Albuquerque-based weather service.
Frigid temperatures are expected to last through Friday or Saturday.
The temperature in Santa Fe is expected to drop as low as 10 degrees Thursday night and 4 degrees Friday night and could remain below freezing for as long as 70 consecutive hours, meteorologist Daniel Porter said Monday.
The storm comes on the heels of a fast-moving disturbance that brought as many as 6 inches to parts of
Santa Fe last week, providing temporary relief to drought conditions that have been part of the weather pattern through the fall and early winter.
Cities and towns along the northern Interstate 25 corridor and in north central New Mexico can expect temperatures to dip into the single digits and below.
Raton, Las Vegas, N.M., and Taos are all expected to have below-freezing high temperatures and below-zero low temperatures through Friday and will feel even colder as winds gust up to 25 mph in some areas, bringing an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia.
To guard against frostbite, people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit outdoor activities, according to the weather service.
Angel Fire will be the coldest place in the state Friday, according to the predictions, with a high temperature of
29 degrees and a low of minus 20 degrees.
Quickly dropping temperatures could create “flash freeze” conditions, making wet roads slick and slippery, said Porter, who added motorists are discouraged from traveling overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
Interstate 25 between Glorieta Pass and Springer and Interstate 40 west of Albuquerque could be particularly dangerous, according to the weather service.
Motorists who can’t delay travel should put extra blankets in their vehicles, maintain proper tire pressure and carry a safety kit that includes food and water “in case you get stranded,” Porter said.
The weather service is advising residents to make plans to protect animals and belongings Wednesday through Saturday nights and to be mindful of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning when using heaters inside enclosed spaces.
