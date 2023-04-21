breaking Several SFPS schools locked down and sheltering in place The New Mexican Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools confirmed Friday an incident prompted afternoon lockdowns at Milagro and Ortiz middle schools.Cody Dynarski provided no details about the incident but wrote in an email Capital High School was sheltering in place, along with seventh and eighth graders at Nina Otero Community School.César Chávez and Sweeney elementary schools also were ordered to shelter in place, Dynarski wrote, but the district had an early release Friday for students in grades K-6.This is a developing story. Check back for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesToyota dealership GM's brother accused of wielding bat, smashing glass doorDiverting Rio Grande into decades-old canal could cut New Mexico’s water debtFederal forest service moving ahead with prescribed burns near Santa FeAn armed nation on edge is a dangerous placeBook tells tale of Wild West figure who brought obelisk to PlazaSending Santa Fe ski season out with a splashChimayó weavers hope apprenticeships will help keep tradition aliveComplaints about homeless people in downtown Santa Fe spur more patrolsSanta Fe schools pays $1.6 million to settle whistleblower caseNorthern New Mexico couple married 76 years lived off land Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The path to affordable apartments at midtown Ringside Seat Retired lawyer gets $50,000 in records suit against city Rescue Report Cat rescued from wildfire thriving a year later Will Webber Whither Lobos star Isaiah Chavez?