A spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools confirmed Friday an incident prompted afternoon lockdowns at Milagro and Ortiz middle schools.

Cody Dynarski provided no details about the incident but wrote in an email Capital High School was sheltering in place, along with seventh and eighth graders at Nina Otero Community School.

César Chávez and Sweeney elementary schools also were ordered to shelter in place, Dynarski wrote, but the district had an early release Friday for students in grades K-6.

