Numerous vehicles were severely damaged Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near La Bajada after a series of rear-end crashes.

"According to sheriff's deputies, motorists indicated they were blinded by the sun as they drove up northbound La Bajada," Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, wrote in an email. "Motorists began slowing down, and some stopped their vehicles, which caused vehicles to rear-end each other, resulting in the pileup."

Authorities gave slightly differing numbers of vehicles involved and people hospitalized. The sheriff's office said 10 vehicles were part of the pileup and five people hospitalized with minor injuries as a result, while the Santa Fe County Fire Department reported nine vehicles and six people taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, according to numbers relayed by county spokeswoman Cindy McKee.