Numerous vehicles were severely damaged Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near La Bajada after a series of rear-end crashes.
"According to sheriff's deputies, motorists indicated they were blinded by the sun as they drove up northbound La Bajada," Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, wrote in an email. "Motorists began slowing down, and some stopped their vehicles, which caused vehicles to rear-end each other, resulting in the pileup."
Authorities gave slightly differing numbers of vehicles involved and people hospitalized. The sheriff's office said 10 vehicles were part of the pileup and five people hospitalized with minor injuries as a result, while the Santa Fe County Fire Department reported nine vehicles and six people taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, according to numbers relayed by county spokeswoman Cindy McKee.
Deputies responded to the scene at 7 a.m. and shut down traffic to attend to the people involved in the crash, Ríos said. No life-threatening injuries were reported and the interstate was reopened after deputies had attended to the injured and moved vehicles out of the roadway.
"This occurred in the middle of the construction zone on La Bajada severely hampering access to arriving emergency units," McKee wrote in an email. "Law enforcement ... was able to gain control relatively quickly re-routing the traffic pattern allowing for quicker access of emergency vehicles."
As well as county fire and deputies, New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department also responded to the scene.
The last fire units left at 8:55 a.m. and police opened up one interstate lane. Both lanes were reopened later Wednesday morning.
Deputies "will issue multiple citations related to this incident," Ríos said.