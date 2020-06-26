Santa Fe National Forest will keep several camping and picnic sites closed through July to comply with the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
The order, which takes effect Saturday, will extend closures until July 31 for four recreation sites to prevent mass gatherings and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
The affected sites are: Clear Creek Group Campground in the Cuba Ranger District; the Jemez Falls Group Picnic Site and Paliza Group Campground in the Jemez Ranger District; and the Holy Ghost Group Campground in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District.
Violating the closure order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, as well as imprisonment for up to six months.
Signs will be posted to notify the public of the closures.
The forest reopened most developed campgrounds June 15 under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires and charcoal grills. Visitors to the forest should follow federal guidelines and state public health orders to contain COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting group size, officials said in a news release.
Federal, state and local officers; members of an organized fire or rescue team; and any others authorized by the Forest Service are exempt from the order.
