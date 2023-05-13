TAOS — Private investigator Elaine Graves says the trail has not gone completely cold on Holly White, whose disappearance from Taos seven years ago continues to trouble the town.
Graves hopes to interview several people White had been communicating with prior to her disappearance.
She declined to comment further on the investigation. If certain details become public, her work might be impeded, she said.
Graves moderates the “Find Holly White” Facebook page, where she has posted an offer for $20,000 for information that leads to White’s whereabouts or safe return.
“To this day, seven years later, I’m still getting leads on there,” she said. “There are always hopeful leads, where a hunter or a rafter will find something suspicious, like maybe bones, so we’ll have the bones tested to see if they’re animal or human. We have actually found both, but unfortunately, none have led to Holly.
“We’ve found clothes in different areas we’ve checked on — not Holly,” she added. “We’ve had lots of sightings that we’ve looked into, local and also in other states, and they’ve all ended up not being Holly.”
Graves said White was loved in Taos, and the community has come together in an effort to find her.
“It’s great having eyes and ears out there because I can’t be everywhere, the police can’t be everywhere, and it’s wonderful to have people keeping their eyes out,” Graves said.
Sometimes months will go by without a new lead, but whenever a tip comes in, she jumps on it.
“My job is to just work every single lead,” she said. “… I’ve gotten paid by the family to check under every rock, nook and cranny, and I feel like that’s what I’ve done and continue to do. We haven’t failed her.”
White was last seen May 5, 2016, and was declared missing the following day, when she failed to meet a friend for a morning walk.
Later, her vehicle was found near the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
The last person to see her was a neighbor, according to Graves, who spoke with her May 5. That night, White stayed up until 10:30 p.m. playing Words With Friends and communicating with an acquaintance using the in-game chat feature.
The next day, White was expected to attend an event with co-workers at the Taos Center for the Arts, where she had been the longtime manager and was planning to depart. When she didn’t meet her friend for a scheduled walk or respond to texts and calls that morning, the friend went to White’s home, used a spare key to enter, and found her purse and phone inside. White’s car was gone.
The two friends had walked together nearly every morning for about eight years, Graves said.
“Everybody was shaken by Holly’s disappearance,” Graves said. “I think it hit people really hard because she was just a normal person, you know? She wasn’t living on the fringes of society, where she was homeless or had any kind of addictions or ran with a bad crowd. She was around 50 years old, married, had lived in the same house for years, was married to the same man for years, worked for the same people for years, and I think everybody kind of went, ‘Oh, my gosh. That could be me.’ ”
Roughly six months after White was declared missing, Graves was hired to take on the case. Having been an investigator for about a decade, she had mainly worked to find people who didn’t want to be found, giving her an interesting perspective when approaching cases like White’s.
White does not fit the criteria for someone who doesn’t want to be found, Graves said, as her connection to her family was too strong, and no evidence has surfaced to support such a hypothesis.
People who voluntarily vanish tend to be running away from something or someone, she said, adding this doesn’t match White’s case because she left her purse and phone behind.
Additionally, no withdrawals were made from her bank account, nor were her bank cards used.
She also did not board any flights leaving Taos, Albuquerque or Denver.
While Graves still entertains the possibility White left voluntarily, she deems the theory as the “least likely” scenario.
After White’s vehicle was found near the Gorge Bridge, some began to speculate on a potential suicide. This is another theory Graves doesn’t buy.
“There [have been] three to four jumpers a year on that bridge since Holly disappeared in 2016,” Graves said. “For each of those persons, you have had the sheriff’s department, sometimes the state police, divers, rafters, drones, helicopters, people on foot recovering these bodies — [around] three to four a year since 2016.
“So, that’s how many times people have been down there — a lot of times in the same area — to recover these bodies. It just seems like Holly’s body or something would have been seen.”
She noted White showed no signs of being suicidal.
Furthermore, Graves speculates her vehicle was planted at the bridge or was there by circumstance, meaning she left it behind.
Another Taos woman, 51-year-old Melissa Crabtree, went missing under similar circumstances in 2020, when her car was found parked near the Gorge Bridge. Crabtree has not been found, either.
“I’ll always work on Holly’s case, even after I’m retired, which is getting very close,” Graves said. “Until she’s found, I am not gonna stop looking. I have a 9-year-old, and she doesn’t know what it’s like to not have Holly be part of our life. She’s grown up with this case, and she’s grown up with Holly’s dad, who’s become like family, and she doesn’t know any different.
“That is the impact that this case has made on me to where it really has just become part of my life.”