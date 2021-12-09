Seven of New Mexico's hospitals now operate under "crisis standards of care," a designation that means they don't have the staff, space or equipment for business as usual.
The designations made this fall reflect the high number of coronavirus hospitalizations, in addition to people hospitalized with other conditions. Some experts say New Mexico hospitals tend to be stressed in normal circumstances, and the additional strain of COVID-19 has worsened the situation considerably.
The state Department of Health determined crisis standards existed late last year and again in October.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services has placed three of its hospitals — its main hospital in downtown Albuquerque; Kaseman Hospital, also in Albuquerque; and Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho — in crisis standards of care.
But Dr. Jason Mitchell said many hospitals in the state struggle now with full waiting rooms, emergency departments, hospital rooms, skilled nursing care and rehab areas.
"The whole state's actually in crisis," said Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian. He called the situation "remarkable in a terrible way."
The state's crisis designation as well as individual hospitals' declarations of crisis help those facilities allocate scarce resources; prioritize care by severity of a patient's condition; gain staffing assistance through state and federal governments; and receive legal protection for doctors and others called on to work outside their normal practices.
Dr. David Scrase , acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said New Mexico has brought in 227 medical providers on temporary contracts, mostly nurses, with more to come. The money to support those contracts comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Scrase said.
Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, another hospital that has declared crisis standards, has signed a total of about 20 "crisis nurses" in recent weeks.
They are traveling nurses funded through the state, said Lillie Lewis, a spokeswoman for Gerald Champion. The hospital has been able to open all 35 of its medical-surgical beds, she said, and a little more than a month ago, it had staffing for only 24. The nurses also will help in the emergency department and intensive care unit.
Other hospitals that have declared crisis standards are San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho.
"But I think it's fair to say everyone is considering it," said Pamela Blackwell, director of policy and communications for the New Mexico Hospital Association. Blackwell said the state's hospital network feels stretched in normal times, "and COVID strains all of it."
Mitchell said Presbyterian has renovated an old wing in Kaseman to open 15 more beds. The beds will become available this month or early next month, he said, when it's able to staff them with nurses and other professionals.
Dr. Michael Richards, senior vice president for clinical affairs at the UNM Health System, said one key element that crisis standards allows is for the system to allocate health care providers to areas in which they don't typically practice. Anesthesiologists, for instance, can perform coronavirus care.
"This is the first time we've ever made the declaration," Richards said, noting patients may face longer waits for service. "I think that we're in a very difficult time for health care now.
"I don't think anyone likes the circumstances that we're in because it challenges everyone," he added.
UNM Hospital in Albuquerque currently is at 150 percent normal capacity, Richards said.
Troy Clark, president and chief executive officer of the New Mexico Hospital Association, said crisis standards more easily allow moving patients to facilities with higher levels of care or to lower levels.
Clark said the state's hospital system uses a "hub and spoke" strategy in which smaller hospitals communicate regularly with hub hospitals in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces and Roswell. They discuss the availability of equipment, beds, staffing and transferring patients from one place to another.
The transfers may limit the ability of family and friends to visit a patient if the hospital is far away.
"That can be tough," he said. "They come in with an expectation, and here's the new reality."
Clark said his association seeks $60 million from state leadership for bonuses and raises for key hospital workers. That proposal doesn't have clear backing yet.
The New Mexico Nurses Association wants $15 million annually to help the state's nursing programs accommodate more students. Some legislative and executive branch leaders tentatively have budgeted the $15 million, the hospital association said.
Staffing of nurses, respiratory therapists and others has been especially problematic, Blackwell said. Nurses are leaving the workplace because of fatigue, some are taking early retirement and a comparatively small number have left because they didn't care for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers, she said.
The dependence on high-priced travel nurses stresses hospital budgets, she said. As of late summer, about 12 percent of hospital nursing staffers in the state were of the traveling variety, and 17 percent of nursing positions were vacant.
Farmington's San Juan Regional Medical Center declared crisis standards in early November and received 34 additional practitioners from the state. The federal government sent a 36-person team to the hospital, according to a news release from the facility.
Dr. Brad Greenberg, medical director of emergency preparedness at the hospital, said in a statement: "It is important to recognize that it is not something we enjoy; it's not an opportunity. It represents an ongoing and continuous struggle to get back on conventional footing."
Mitchell said the volume of patients hasn't been lifted only by coronavirus patients but by patients with heart disease, asthma, lung problems and other maladies. Some may have gone untreated earlier in the pandemic.
But the virus also is on the rise. The state Department of Health reported there were 716 COVID-19 patients in New Mexico's hospitals Thursday.
