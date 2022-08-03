ALBUQUERQUE

They threw a birthday party for a legend, and hardly anyone showed up.

Only a handful of people came to the celebration of the 122nd anniversary of Ernie Pyle’s birth Wednesday, but it was a party nonetheless — replete with cake and balloons and a sign. And if it lacked for attendance, it didn’t skimp on sincerity: The few who were there came to pay homage to a newspaper reporter who brought the stories of World War II to kitchen tables and living rooms all over America.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community