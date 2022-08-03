ALBUQUERQUE
They threw a birthday party for a legend, and hardly anyone showed up.
Only a handful of people came to the celebration of the 122nd anniversary of Ernie Pyle’s birth Wednesday, but it was a party nonetheless — replete with cake and balloons and a sign. And if it lacked for attendance, it didn’t skimp on sincerity: The few who were there came to pay homage to a newspaper reporter who brought the stories of World War II to kitchen tables and living rooms all over America.
Nearly 80 years after his death on a Japanese battlefield, the words of Pyle still echo for those who pay attention.
“He was the greatest war correspondent in history,” said Ronald R. Paneboeuf, a docent for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque, who spoke about the journalist’s life and legacy at the Ernie Pyle Library, located in the house Pyle built in 1940.
“He wrote to what common everyday newspaper readers wanted to hear about — how their son was doing,” added Paneboeuf, himself a U.S. Army veteran.
In an era before television and long before the internet, Pyle used personal observations to detail the lives and deaths of foot soldiers — everyday guys from everyday American cities and towns — in both Europe and the Pacific. His dispatches turned soldiers into heroes, not by glamorizing them, but by showcasing the daily drudgery, terror and death that came with the job.
The Indiana native followed those troops through campaigns in North Africa, Italy and France, capturing their determination and grit and sacrifices in a way that made Americans back home believe they were there.
Pyle did not gloss over death, writing in his final column of how the soldiers who fought and survived the war would forever have “burned into their brains” the visual memories of “cold dead men scattered over the hillsides and in the ditches along the high rows of hedges throughout the world.”
The difference between the soldiers and the civilians back home, he wrote, came down to this: “We saw him [the dead], saw him by the multiple thousands.”
Pyle was killed while covering the vicious fighting on Okinawa, near the war’s end in 1945. But his words — and impact — lived on for decades.
Maybe even in this one.
Albuquerque resident Jane Scott, who peddled to Wednesday’s celebration on her bicycle, said she had only learned about Pyle’s legacy a few days before while visiting the library in Albuquerque’s Victory Hills neighborhood.
“We would have never learned about the personal side of the horror of war without people like him,” she said.
Pyle went into battle armed only with a typewriter, pad and pencil. He used those tools to write six columns a week for the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain.
His interest in military matters may have developed during World War I, when Pyle, born Aug. 3, 1900, served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Paneboeuf told Wednesday’s small gathering Pyle did not serve in battle in World War I because the conflict came to an end before he was sent into the fray.
“He missed out,” Paneboeuf said, noting Pyle’s respect for men those who served in World War I fueled his desire to become a front-line journalist in World War II.
The men fighting, and in many cases, dying on the muddy, bloody front lines during World War II, liked Pyle. He seemed to speak their language, and he wrote about their challenges, fears and successes. He called them the underdogs, men without whom the war could not be won.
After he suggested in one column soldiers receive additional combat pay for putting their lives on the line, Congress responded by passing a bill doing just that. Paneboeuf said the legislation was known as the Ernie Pyle Bill.
Scott said she admired what Pyle had to give up back home to contribute to the war effort as a journalist — including, probably, his marriage, though that was full of other troubles even without World War II thrown in.
The roughly 11,000-square-foot library — still surrounded by a white picket fence, as it was in the 1940s when Pyle lived there with his wife, Geraldine “Jerry” Siebolds — features a number of mementos, books, letters and other items honoring the journalist.
It also still has the original bookcases the couple mounted around the stone fireplace, which is also still on site. The study where Pyle wrote when he was home is now a library room full of books and DVDs, while another room of books and magazines has a generous helping of Pyle-related tomes on a 1940s-era table.
The gravesite of Pyle’s beloved dog, Cheetah, can be found outside the library.
Pyle’s face, name and books are almost everywhere, but several patrons passing through the library Wednesday seemed not to notice them, and one regular patron said she felt embarrassed she did not know it was Ernie Pyle’s birthday.
In late 1945, after both Pyles had died — Jerry of uremic poisoning in Albuquerque — the house was bequeathed to the city of Albuquerque, which turned it into a library in 1948. The library was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2006.
Paneboeuf said he has been giving presentations at the library on Ernie Pyle Day, as his birthday is known, for years — though not in 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic shut life down for so many.
He said he often has adults and kids attending the birthday party presentations and believes the pandemic may have thrown off attendance this year.
But he also said when he gives docent presentations on military history at the memorial park in Albuquerque, many younger people tell him they had never heard of Pyle.
Pyle survived the war in Europe, earning a Pulitzer Prize as a correspondent in 1944. He chose to follow the troops to the Pacific campaign as American military forces continued to battle the Japanese in the waning months of the war.
Pyle may have known he was courting death.
“Well, you begin to feel that you can’t go on forever without being hit,” he told one journalist. “I feel that I’ve used up all my chances.”
He had, in fact, done just that.
He was shot and killed April 18, 1945, after he sought refuge from machine gun fire in a gulley. Peering out during a lull in the shooting, he took a round to the head.
Soldiers built a makeshift casket and burial site for him nearby.
After the war, his remains were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
There, he was interred among the remains of soldiers — a fitting tribute to a man who may have understood the men who fought and died in World War II better than anyone.