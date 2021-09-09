The New Mexican
The hearing on the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s proposed departure from Four Corners Power Plant concluded Thursday.
Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros and numerous attorneys with varying interests in the matter spent seven days on the task, wrapping up a day earlier than expected.
Medeiros asked the attorneys to file legal briefs on the case by Oct. 1 and their responses to those briefs by Oct. 13. Medeiros, who is a quasi-judge in the case, then will make a recommendation to the five-member Public Regulation Commission. The commission makes the final call, but the ruling can be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
PNM proposes to abandon its 13 percent share of the coal-fueled power plant at the end of 2024.
But the utility company has met resistance from environmental groups that object to the fact that PNM is merely turning its ownership share over to the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. The transaction, they say, doesn’t promote the closure of the plant.
