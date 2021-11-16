Seven men have been accused of beating an inmate to death at the San Miguel County jail in early November.
Eric Vigil, 40, was pronounced dead Nov. 1 at the Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., after being severely beaten, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Vigil was acquitted in 2013 for his suspected role in the 2007 shooting deaths of two New Mexico Highlands University students, court records show. He was arrested June 6 on bench warrants for failure to appear in ongoing cases and for possession of a firearm by a felon, resulting in his booking into the jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Vigil was attacked by a group of men inside a large cell on the second floor of the jail — sometimes called "the big man cell." When he entered the area, he was jumped by his attackers. The incident lasted 62 seconds, with some men standing around the perimeter of the cell watching, the complaint said.
Surveillance video showed the cell emptying after the fight and Vigil lying on the floor.
According to the complaint, Daniel Magallanes, 22, was said to have thrown the first punch and was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and other felonies, as were Conrad Atencio, 25; Dathian Lucero, 24; Nathan Pacheco, 25; Devin Morales, 21; Joaquin Richardson, 19; and Pierre Lovato, 44.
Pacheco told police in an interview Vigil was a "bully" inside the pod and had tried to start fights with many people. Pacheco said it was a "relief" that he came out alive and compared the incident to David and Goliath, the complaint said.
Another inmate not charged in the incident said he watched while Magallanes hit Vigil before "everyone" joined. He told police he was "grossed out" by what was happening.
Investigators found several teeth and large amounts of blood in the cell, the complaint said. Video surveillance further supported the narrative told by witnesses, which investigators used to identify those directly involved in the beating.
Inmates also were seen on video exiting the cell, showering or washing their hands and later dumping shoes and other bloody clothes into trash cans in the jail, the complaint said.
Several of the men charged in Vigil's death refused to speak with investigators and began to cry when they were told Vigil died. Each continues to be held in the San Miguel County jail.
