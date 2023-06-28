Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces in May. Benjamin, along with his father and teammate Shak Odunewu, filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates but have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.
Two New Mexico State University men's basketball players received $8 million in a settlement following allegations they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to information posted Wednesday by the state's Risk Management office.
A lawyer for two of the plaintiffs in the case, William Benjamin Sr., and William "Deuce" Benjamin, said Tuesday a settlement in the case had been reached, but declined to provide the amount.
According to a post from the Risk Management office, the Benjamins received more than $4.1 million. Former Aggies player Shakiru Odunewu received more than $3.8 million.
In coordination with Odunewu, the Benjamins filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three Aggies teammates targeted Benjamin Jr. and Odunewu — both freshmen on last season’s team — in multiple incidents during which the two were harassed and assaulted in a sexual manner.
The lawsuit alleged NMSU’s coaches were made aware of the incidents but did nothing to intervene. Benjamin and Odunewu accuse then-Aggies teammates Doctor Bradley, Deshawndre Washington and Kim Aiken of targeting them several times over a seven-month period starting in July 2022.
They allege they were assaulted and inappropriately touched for months, often in the team’s facilities. Benjamin Jr. said he addressed his concerns with coaches, who did nothing to protect him.