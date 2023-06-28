New Mexico St Hazing Basketball

Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces in May. Benjamin, along with his father and teammate Shak Odunewu, filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates but have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.

 Andres Leighton/Associated Press File Photo

Two New Mexico State University men's basketball players received $8 million in a settlement following allegations they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to information posted Wednesday by the state's Risk Management office.

A lawyer for two of the plaintiffs in the case, William Benjamin Sr., and William "Deuce" Benjamin, said Tuesday a settlement in the case had been reached, but declined to provide the amount.

According to a post from the Risk Management office, the Benjamins received more than $4.1 million. Former Aggies player Shakiru Odunewu received more than $3.8 million.

Recommended for you