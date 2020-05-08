The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in a 2001 class action lawsuit that calls for the university to pay $38 million to survivors of pediatric cancer patients who received treatment at the University of New Mexico Hospital.
The lawsuit alleged that the Albuquerque hospital failed to administer proper treatment protocols to pediatric patients being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia between 1977 and 1997 and died as recently as 2019.
“As a result of the settlement, certain beneficiaries of the deceased pediatric cancer patients, such as parents, siblings, spouses, children or other family members, may be entitled to compensation,” according to an email statement provided by a spokesman for Vigil Law Firm P.A., one of several law firms working on the case.
The settlement is pending court approval in July, according to the statement, but survivors of patients who died during the pertinent time frame must file any objections to the lawsuit before then.
The claims filing period for the case won’t begin until the settlement is approved in July, according to the statement.
Potential beneficiaries can request to receive a claim form to use once the claim filing period begins by registering online at unmchildcancersettlement.com, emailing info@UNMChildCancerSettlement.com or writing to UNM Child Cancer Settlement, 1650 Arch St., Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
“At University of New Mexico Health, patient care is our highest priority,” a spokeswoman said in an email Friday. “This lawsuit was brought on behalf of families whose children received cancer care at UNM Hospitals prior to 2000. It is our hope that the proposed settlement filed with the court helps to recognize the profound loss suffered by those families whose children passed away.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.