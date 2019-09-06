Settlement payouts go beyond New Mexico State Police cases

Ronald Swartz had stopped at a gas station in White Rock during his lunch break when the unthinkable happened.
The 56-year-old plumber was standing by a fuel pump when he was struck in the head by a 7-pound rock launched from a mower being operated nearby by a state Department of Transportation worker. After Swartz was airlifted to Albuquerque, he died in the hospital.
Recently released documents concerning the February 2018 freak accident show the state Risk Management Division eventually paid Swartz’s heir, son Ronnie Swartz of Santa Fe, $400,000. A settlement signed in January says the state, while not admitting liability, reached the deal as “a compromise to avoid the expense of litigation and to terminate all controversy.”
“He was a very well-loved Santa Fe native,” the younger Swartz said in an interview Friday. “He was a quote, unquote ‘cowboy.’ He loved the outdoors, he loved horses, he loved helping people. … His funeral [at Cristo Rey Catholic Church] was packed.”
The settlement is one of a number of such agreements involving payments of more than $1,000 that the New Mexico General Services Department recently began posting online as part of a new policy. The disclosures on the state Sunshine Portal were spurred by public uproar after the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez tried to keep certain payouts of taxpayer money to settle claims against state government secret for five years.
State law requires most such settlements to be under seal for no more than six months.
Despite the attempt to keep information under wraps, after Martinez left office in December settlements came to light involving Department of Public Safety staff allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation on the part of former state police Chief Pete Kassetas — with payouts that totaled $1.9 million.
While controversy over those agreements received much publicity, a look at information recently posted by the current administration shows that in addition to those cases the state in December and January also shelled out more than $2 million for wrongful death and traffic accident cases.
“We have seen unsettling things about how taxpayer money was used by the prior state administration,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release last week. “Ensuring the public knows how its money is spent — and further that decisions about their money have been made in an equitable, responsible and thoughtful fashion — is an extremely worthwhile endeavor, and I’m glad light will be shed on state settlements beginning today.”
The disclosures show among other big payments state Risk Management officials approved were:
• $450,000 to Robin Coale and Larry Gress, parents of Anton Gress, a 23-year old recent college graduate who was killed in September 2016 after an intoxicated Clara Avina, driving the wrong way on Interstate 25, hit his Volkswagen Tiguan. Avina, whose blood alcohol was more than three times the legal limit to drive, also died in the crash. Gress’ parents sued the state, their lawyers pointing out that a state traffic engineer in 2008 had identified Exit 290 at the Lamy interchange southeast of Santa Fe as a potential launching point for wrong-way drivers. They said Avina likely entered the wrong lane at this spot. PC’s Restaurant and Lounge — where Avina had been drinking the night of the accident — previously paid an undisclosed settlement to Gress’ family. The state settled this lawsuit four days into a jury trial in October 2018.
• $400,000 to Daniel Pauly, father of Samuel Pauly, 34, who was shot and killed by state police at his home in Glorieta in October 2011. Three officers went to Pauly’s house in response to a report of a road-rage incident on I-25. A lawsuit filed against the state by Pauly’s father in 2012 said the victim’s brother, who lived with him at the house on Firehouse Road, said he didn’t hear officers identify themselves as police when they approached the house. Police yelled and cursed at the brothers, the suit said, telling them they were surrounded and demanding they come out. But, the complaint says, officers did not announce they were police or use visible police lights. Instead they “approached the home under the cover of darkness.”
• $325,000 to Priscilla Margaret Durr, widow of Edwin “Ernie” Durr, 73, a Vietnam veteran who was killed in a one-vehicle crash in September 2015. Returning from serving in an honor detail at another veteran’s funeral, Ernie Durr was riding a 1992 Honda Goldwing motorcycle south on I-25 near the U.S. 285 exit near Eldorado. According to a lawsuit filed in 2017, he crashed after entering an area of the roadway “that was in dangerous condition.” The factors making it dangerous included the “rough broken asphalt surface of the road,” the “rough transition” from the asphalt roadway on a bridge with a worn grooved surface and the “rough transition from the bridge back to the asphalt roadway.”
• $451,650 to Jeffrey Gilmore, 70, of Durango, Colo., who was injured in October 2017 when his motorcycle crashed when state police Officer Steven Owens made a sudden U-turn in front of him on U.S. 80 in Grant County. A letter from Gilmore’s lawyer to the Department of Public Safety said Gilmore was thrown over the hood of Owens’ police car and landed on pavement, landing on his right side. “Mr. Gilmore sustained serious injuries in the crash, which resulted in him being flown by helicopter from Gila Regional Medical Center to University Medical Center in Tucson,” the letter said. Gilmore suffered traumatic brain injury and a separated shoulder.