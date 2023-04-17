State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a motion Monday to seal the settlement agreement and related hearings in a wrongful-death case related to the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, based on defense arguments the privacy of Hutchins’ minor son — a beneficiary — warrants confidentiality.

Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was wounded Oct. 21, 2021, after a revolver held by Rust producer and star Alec Baldwin discharged a live round, striking both.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, brought the lawsuit against the movie company, Baldwin and more than a dozen other individual and businesses. Baldwin announced in October the lawsuit had been settled for an undisclosed amount. The granting of the motion to seal, which was filed by attorney’s representing the Hutchins family, means the settlement agreement will be sealed to the public and all co-defendants in the case besides the production company defendants.

