Workers Orlando Mejia, from left, Daniel Vargas and Sergio Vargas help set up some 20 tents Wednesday for the 30th annual Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta at Magers Field. The event runs through Sunday with wine seminars, foodie events and a golf scramble. A few events still have openings. Visit santafewineandchile.org for details.

