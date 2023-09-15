Anna Jane Hays with family

Anna Jane Hays smiles for a photo with her daughter, Allison Hays Lane, and son, Paul Sitton Hays, in New York City in 2018.

 Allison Hays Lane/Provided

Carlsbad — a small city usually known for potash mining and tourism largely driven by Carlsbad Caverns — has given rise to quite a few people who went on to do very interesting things.

Anna Jane Hays, who died Aug. 25 at 84, was characteristic of that, said John Andrews, a Carlsbad native who now lives in Santa Fe.

Hays grew up in Carlsbad and went on to become a founding executive of the Children’s Television Workshop (now known as Sesame Workshop), which produced the educational children’s television series Sesame Street.

