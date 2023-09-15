Carlsbad — a small city usually known for potash mining and tourism largely driven by Carlsbad Caverns — has given rise to quite a few people who went on to do very interesting things.
Anna Jane Hays, who died Aug. 25 at 84, was characteristic of that, said John Andrews, a Carlsbad native who now lives in Santa Fe.
Hays grew up in Carlsbad and went on to become a founding executive of the Children’s Television Workshop (now known as Sesame Workshop), which produced the educational children’s television series Sesame Street.
As vice president and editor-in-chief of book publishing at Children’s Television Workshop, Hays and a team of all-female editors published over 1,000 books and periodicals to go along with the Sesame Street TV show from 1971-2000, according to her obituary. After 29 years with the nonprofit, Hays retired in Santa Fe in 2002.
She also independently wrote children’s books, including The Secret of the Circle-K Cave, set in Carlsbad Caverns.
Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway, who has known Hays since his school days, described her as “Miss Everything. … She was involved in so many activities,” he said.
That included her foray into writing through editing her high school newspaper — following in the footsteps of her father, Jack Sitton, a prominent journalist in New Mexico and onetime editor of The New Mexican.
“We have print and ink in our veins,” Hays told the Carlsbad Current-Argus in a 2007 interview.
Sesame Street was revolutionary for exploring what preschool children were capable of learning and for working to make learning accessible to kids from low-income families by teaching the basics of vocabulary and building blocks of math in a fun way outside of school.
The low-cost books Hays edited for the organization could be bought at the grocery store checkout, her daughter, Allison Hays Lane, remembered.
"They never got away from that core value of making it accessible," she said.
"I think we're kind of forgetting now because there are so many creative shows out for kids, but at the time, it was this really bright and shining star of children's programming," Hays Lane continued. "She was really at the start of this incredible movement to bring education to kids in a fun, colorful, creative way where kids didn’t even really know they were learning."
In fact, Andrews said in an email, "when my two children were young … I’d often find that long after they and their playmates had moved on to other pursuits, I’d be the only one who remained glued to the television."
Carlsbad inducted Hays into the city’s Hall of Fame in 2021, with a proclamation saying she “enhanced the education of generations of children.” Hays is still very much admired in the town, said Margaret McClure, a Carlsbad resident who knew Hays growing up.
“She was a great person with a wonderful career, and I’m sure she loved every bit of what she did because to me, she was that kind of person,” McClure said. “Whatever she was doing, it was wholehearted.”
The Church of the Holy Faith in Santa Fe, where Hays was a parishioner, will hold a service for her Nov. 25.